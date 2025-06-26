Corso family 'disappointed' his final 'College GameDay' spot won't be at FSU
Lee Corso, the legendary broadcaster for ESPN on College GameDay will make his final appearance on the program on Saturday, Aug. 30 – Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.
This decision was announced in April.
Two weeks ago, the network shared that the program would be heading to Columbus, Ohio, for the Ohio State-Texas game.
There was debate up until that point of whether the show would go to Columbus or Tallahassee, as the "Sunshine Scooter" traces his playing and coaching days to the Sunshine State. He also now resides in Florida.
According to Corso's oldest son, Dan, the family found the decision to head to Columbus "disappointing" but added it'll be "fun" to see him ride off into the sunset at a place that has a connection to the College GameDay story.
"As a family of Seminoles, yes, it was disappointing, but at the same time, it will be fun to watch his last GameDay and headgear in Columbus." Dan Corso said to Peter Holland Jr. of the Tallahassee Democrat.
Lee Corso played quarterback and cornerback for the Florida State Seminoles from 1953-57. He was dubbed the "Sunshine Scooter" for his quickness as he racked up a then-school-record of 14 interceptions on defense. He also served as a graduate assistant for FSU one year after his playing days were over.
Alongside playing and coaching in Tallahassee, Corso has another connection to the program.
When College GameDay went on the road for the first time, it chose South Bend for the "Game of the Century" between #2 Notre Dame and #1 Florida State. Corso stuck with his Seminoles during the pick, but the Fighting Irish came out on top. He didn't necessarily put on the "headgear" until he did so with the Ohio State mascot, Brutus the Buckeye's head, in 1996.
While Florida State fans are likely disappointed themselves that the Sunshine Scooter won't be making his last stop in Tallahassee, they can't be disappointed with the legacy he'll leave as a Seminole and as a man.
