Classic FSU-UM football game lands in top 25 regular season games of the 21st Century
The Florida State-Miami rivalry includes nearly 70 installations (69 to be exact) dating back to 1961. The series lead has changed hands multiple times over the last few decades as the two schools have gone through the natural cycle of ups and downs seen often in college athletics.
Both programs have gone through their fair share of rough patches. Each has only won one national championship in this century (Miami in 2001, FSU in 2013), and neither has won one in the last decade.
However, the two school's history, alongside the continued relevance of their brands, has made the contest one of the most highly viewed matchups year after year.
The game in 2000, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, was one of the best regular season games of the past 25 years.
The game is famously (or infamously) known as Wide Right III, another special teams blunder that didn't keep FSU coach Bobby Bowden from claiming another national championship as they lost to Oklahoma in the title game, but plagued the psyche of Seminole fans for years to come.
The final score was 27-24, with the right-legged Matt Munyon pushing the 49-yard attempt right of the goal posts, leading to Seminole heartbreak.
As Hummer pointed out, this contest between FSU and UM enlisted 26 NFL Draft picks.
Weinke, the quarterback for the 'Noles and the eventual Heisman winner for that season, did just about everything he could. He threw 496 yards and three touchdowns and gave FSU the lead with just over a minute and a half left. The 'Canes responded with a touchdown of their own with 46 seconds left to take a three-point lead.
Weinke then led the Seminoles down the field with the opportunity to tie the game, but the 'Noles couldn't capitalize.
Miami currently leads the series 36-33 after they won in 2024 by a score of 36-14.
