Miami Hurricanes WR who was recruited by FSU Football enters transfer portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is back open for business. Wednesday marked the beginning of a ten-day spring window that will span from April 16-25.
Florida State has already seen three players move on from the program with redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early declaring their intentions to transfer.
Further attrition is all but a given as the Seminoles are also anticipated to kick the tires on multiple players in the portal to reinforce the roster ahead of the 2025 season. Positions such as running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and defensive back will likely be a priority for the coaching staff.
On Wednesday, news broke that Miami Hurricanes redshirt freshman wide receiver Ny Carr plans to transfer from the program. Carr appeared in five games last season, catching one pass for eight yards.
Carr signed with Miami as a top-100 recruit in the 2024 class. He was also pledged to the Georgia Bulldogs during his prep recruitment.
Prior to linking up with the Hurricanes, Carr was recruited by Florida State. The Seminoles offered him in January of 2023 and he visited the program just a few days later. Ultimately, Carr didn't end up returning to Tallahassee for an official visit.
Since then, FSU made a change to its passing corps, bringing in wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace Ron Dugans. Carr did not report an offer from the Knights during his high school recruitment.
The Seminoles have dealt with numerous injuries at wide receiver this spring and really only have two proven options in senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson. If the right fit is out there, Florida State will do its homework on adding another pass-catcher.
Carr still has a lot of potential but the Seminoles might be looking for a more established option right now.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
