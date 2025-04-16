Nole Gameday

Miami Hurricanes WR who was recruited by FSU Football enters transfer portal

The Seminoles will likely be exploring options at wide receiver in the portal.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The NCAA Transfer Portal is back open for business. Wednesday marked the beginning of a ten-day spring window that will span from April 16-25.

Florida State has already seen three players move on from the program with redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early declaring their intentions to transfer.

Further attrition is all but a given as the Seminoles are also anticipated to kick the tires on multiple players in the portal to reinforce the roster ahead of the 2025 season. Positions such as running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and defensive back will likely be a priority for the coaching staff.

On Wednesday, news broke that Miami Hurricanes redshirt freshman wide receiver Ny Carr plans to transfer from the program. Carr appeared in five games last season, catching one pass for eight yards.

Carr signed with Miami as a top-100 recruit in the 2024 class. He was also pledged to the Georgia Bulldogs during his prep recruitment.

Prior to linking up with the Hurricanes, Carr was recruited by Florida State. The Seminoles offered him in January of 2023 and he visited the program just a few days later. Ultimately, Carr didn't end up returning to Tallahassee for an official visit.

Since then, FSU made a change to its passing corps, bringing in wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace Ron Dugans. Carr did not report an offer from the Knights during his high school recruitment.

The Seminoles have dealt with numerous injuries at wide receiver this spring and really only have two proven options in senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson. If the right fit is out there, Florida State will do its homework on adding another pass-catcher.

Carr still has a lot of potential but the Seminoles might be looking for a more established option right now.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Junior Hykeem Williams

Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

