Mike Norvell explains his adjusted coaching role and why it'll benefit FSU Football
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media following the Seminoles' fourth day of spring practice and shed some light on his new role with the team during practices.
While he is still the head coach, of course, Norvell gave up playcalling duties to the new offensive coordinator, former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. Norvell worked under Malzahn when he was the offensive coordinator at Tulsa.
NoleGameday and other media outlets have seen and noted Norvell's involvement with all phases of the game during practices in previous seasons.
However, with the change in approach regarding playcalling in mind, Norvell was asked about potentially having more "freedom" during practice now that he has one less responsibility on the offensive side of the ball.
Norvell responded by saying he has in fact gained more freedom, and it's brought positive results.
"I do, I think that's one of the things I've really enjoyed about the last couple of months is — the winter program, spring as we're getting into it — being able to take time to go and sit with the defense staff," Norvell said.
"[I'm just a] little bit more involved in making sure that the standard's being hit. And you know, that's something that these coaches are doing a really nice job of trying to reinforce that," Norvell continued. "But I'm glad to be as active as I possibly can with all positions and helping reinforce and encourage that."
The Seminoles open up their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
