Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of OL transfer Josh Raymond: 'a fierce competitor with a high ceiling'

The Seminoles now have 19 offensive linemen on the roster.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Transfer offensive lineman Josh Raymond has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

“I’m happy that Josh is joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is returning to his home state with four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past season and brings a tremendous amount of potential. Josh is a fierce competitor with a high ceiling who helps us continue building our offensive line room with players ready to make an impact on our current team and in the future. I’m excited for what Josh is going to do in our program.”

READ MORE: Former FSU QB sends emotional message after retiring from Jets

Josh Raymond | OL | 6-4 | 298 | Orlando, Fla. | Lake Mary High School/Vanderbilt

Consensus three-star recruit out of Lake Mary High School in Orlando…rated as nation’s No. 61 offensive tackle by ESPN and No. 80 by On3…ranked as No. 79 prospect in Florida by ESPN and No. 144 from On3…Under Armour All-American…earned first-team all-district honors as senior…led Lake Mary to regional final round of 4M state playoffs in 2022…helped Rams to 10-2 record and No. 1 seed in 2023 state playoffs…redshirted as true freshman at Vanderbilt in 2024 before transferring to Florida State.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                      Pos.      Ht.           Wt.          Hometown                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                                   DB         6-2           192          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                       WR        6-1           204          Cocoa, Fla.                                Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos                         QB         5-11         201          Waycross, Ga.                         Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman                              DL          6-4           301          Terry, Miss.                                 Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                         DL          6-5           261          Miami, Fla.                                                                    Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                    DL          6-4           265          Miami, Fla.                                                                    Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs                             DL          6-5           258          McKeesport, Pa.                                                                    McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas                          TE           6-5           270          Brownsville, Tenn.                                                                    Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                             WR        6-4           235          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen                                 OL          6-5           330          Boca Raton, Fla.                     St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold                              DL          6-5           247          Tampa, Fla.                                                                    Gaither HS

Elijah Herring                                      LB          6-2           235          Murfreesboro, Tenn.                                                                    Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins                                    DL          6-6           270          Bordentown, N.J.                    Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Jaylen King                                            QB         6-3           210          Folkston, Ga.                                                                    Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Ousmane Kromah                             RB          6-1           215          Leesburg, Ga.                          Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee                                   LB          6-1           228          Marietta, Ga.                                                                    Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                                               DL          6-4           277          Pace, Fla.                                   Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                        TE           6-6           223          Omaha, Neb.                                                                    Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                        WR        6-5           190          New Haven, Conn.                                                                    Cheshire Academy

Ja’Elyne Matthews                            OL          6-6           340          Toms River, N.J.                       Toms River HS North

Deante McCray                                  DL          6-4           274          Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                    Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley                                     OL          6-5           305          Pensacola, Fla.                                                                    Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.                                      OL          6-4           270          De Kalb, Miss.                                                                    Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon                                      OL          6-2           303          Annapolis, Md.                                                                    Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                                        OL          6-7           355          Harvest, Ala.                             James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.                               TE           6-2           237          Panama City, Fla.                                                                    Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                                            OL          6-5           270          Atlanta, Ga.                                                                    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                                   LB          6-2           219          Sanford, Fla.                                                                    Seminole HS

Josh Raymond                                   OL          6-4           298          Orlando, Fla.                           Lake Mary HS/Vanderbilt

Max Redmon                                        DB         6-1           196          West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                                    Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                        P/K         6-0           190          Sarasota, Fla.                                                                    Venice HS

Duce Robinson                                   WR        6-6           222          Phoenix, Ariz.                                                                    Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Kevin Sperry                                         QB         6-1           212          Denton, Texas                          Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                                    DB         6-2           190          Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                    American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                              LB          6-1           240          Long Island, N.Y.                      Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White                                     WR        5-10         170          Birmingham, Ala.                   Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams                                  DL          6-6           262          Kansas City, Mo.                     Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson                                DB         5-10         185          Kissimmee, Fla.                                                                    Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                                           DL          6-2           343          Greensboro, Ga.                                                                    Greene County HS

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)

Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football