Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of OL transfer Josh Raymond: 'a fierce competitor with a high ceiling'
Transfer offensive lineman Josh Raymond has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.
“I’m happy that Josh is joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is returning to his home state with four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past season and brings a tremendous amount of potential. Josh is a fierce competitor with a high ceiling who helps us continue building our offensive line room with players ready to make an impact on our current team and in the future. I’m excited for what Josh is going to do in our program.”
Josh Raymond | OL | 6-4 | 298 | Orlando, Fla. | Lake Mary High School/Vanderbilt
Consensus three-star recruit out of Lake Mary High School in Orlando…rated as nation’s No. 61 offensive tackle by ESPN and No. 80 by On3…ranked as No. 79 prospect in Florida by ESPN and No. 144 from On3…Under Armour All-American…earned first-team all-district honors as senior…led Lake Mary to regional final round of 4M state playoffs in 2022…helped Rams to 10-2 record and No. 1 seed in 2023 state playoffs…redshirted as true freshman at Vanderbilt in 2024 before transferring to Florida State.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Jaylen King QB 6-3 210 Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Ja’Elyne Matthews OL 6-6 340 Toms River, N.J. Toms River HS North
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Josh Raymond OL 6-4 298 Orlando, Fla. Lake Mary HS/Vanderbilt
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
