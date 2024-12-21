Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DL Deante McCray: 'The Best Days Are Ahead For Him'
Transfer defensive lineman Deante McCray has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
"I'm excited to add Deante McCray to our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a productive player who has shown great ability to be a force in the run game as well as create constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The best days are ahead for him, and I'm excited for the impact he will make here at Florida State."
Deante McCray | DL | 6-4 | 283 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Appeared in 29 games over three seasons at Western Kentucky, with 19 starts, including all 14 games in 2024…started final 18 games of Hilltopper career…accounted for 104 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick…blocked field goal came in 2024 Boca Raton Bowl vs. James Madison…recorded 59 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2024, earning All-Conference USA honorable mention recognition…made season-high nine tackles at Liberty…named to Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2023 with 42 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.0 sack…registered career-high 10 tackles at Troy…recorded three tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss over three games while redshirting in 2022…three-star recruit out of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville...made 72 tackles, 13.0 for loss with 12.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as senior.
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 275 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Deante McCray DL 6-4 283 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse
James Williams DL 6-6 250 Parkville, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
