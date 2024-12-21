Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of DL Deante McCray: 'The Best Days Are Ahead For Him'

The Seminoles have officially signed former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive end Deante McCray (95) celebrates after recovering Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) fumble during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Transfer defensive lineman Deante McCray has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

"I'm excited to add Deante McCray to our Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He is a productive player who has shown great ability to be a force in the run game as well as create constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The best days are ahead for him, and I'm excited for the impact he will make here at Florida State."

Deante McCray | DL | 6-4 | 283 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Appeared in 29 games over three seasons at Western Kentucky, with 19 starts, including all 14 games in 2024…started final 18 games of Hilltopper career…accounted for 104 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick…blocked field goal came in 2024 Boca Raton Bowl vs. James Madison…recorded 59 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2024, earning All-Conference USA honorable mention recognition…made season-high nine tackles at Liberty…named to Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2023 with 42 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.0 sack…registered career-high 10 tackles at Troy…recorded three tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss over three games while redshirting in 2022…three-star recruit out of Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville...made 72 tackles, 13.0 for loss with 12.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as senior.

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                                             Pos.      Ht.         Wt.                        Hometown                 High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                                         DB         6-2         175                       Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                          Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                                              WR        6-1         200                       Cocoa, Fla.       Cocoa HS

Thomas Castellanos                              QB         5-11      196                       Waycross, Ga.           Ware County HS/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                                     DL          6-4         285                       Terry, Miss.                  Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                                                DL          6-5         240                       Miami, Fla.    Norland HS

Mandrell Desir                                           DL          6-4         240                       Miami, Fla.    Norland HS

Markeston Douglas                                 TE           6-5         275                       Brownsville, Tenn.                                                                          Haywood HS/Arizona State/FSU

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                                    WR        6-4         215                       Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                          Riverside HS

LaJesse Harrold                                        DL          6-5         215                       Tampa, Fla.     Gaither HS

Ousmane Kromah                                   RB          6-1         215                       Leesburg, Ga.               Lee County HS

Tylon Lee                                                      DL          6-4         245                       Pace, Fla.              Pace HS

Chase Loftin                                               TE           6-6         215                       Omaha, Neb.         Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory                                               WR        6-5         190                       New Haven, Conn.                                                                          Cheshire Academy

Deante McCray                                         DL          6-4         283                       Jacksonville, Fla.                                                                          Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Mario Nash Jr.                                            OL          6-4         280                       De Kalb, Miss.     Kemper County HS

Sean Poret                                                   OL          6-5         270                       Atlanta, Ga.    Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard                                         LB          6-2         205                       Sanford, Fla.     Seminole HS

Max Redmon                                              DB         6-1         185                       West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                                          Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                                               P/K         6-0         190                       Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS

Jordan Scott                                                WR        6-7         215                       Lynchburg, Va.                                                                          Appomattox County HS/Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                                                QB         6-1         200                       Denton, Texas  Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.                                           DB         6-2         190                       Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                                          American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                                    LB          6-1         240                       Charlotte, N.C.       Vance HS/Nebraska/Syracuse

James Williams                                         DL          6-6         250                       Parkville, Mo.       Park Hill South HS/Nebraska/Iowa Central CC

Kevin Wynn Jr.                                            DL          6-2         320                       Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS

