Mike Norvell sends strong message to FSU fans after 2-10 season
Florida State's 2024 season was one of the most disappointing in program history from beginning to end. The Seminoles finished 2-10 and only defeated a single FBS opponent while fielding arguably the worst offense at the P4 level with a defense that wasn't much better.
It was a total collapse for head coach Mike Norvell after guiding FSU to a 23-4 overall record and an ACC Championship over 2022-23. That led to the most changes we've seen along the coaching staff and roster in over half a decade.
Florida State is fielding new faces across the program with the hope they'll help spark another turnaround in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are marching towards a highly anticipated season opener against Alabama that will mark the first contest in a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
Still, some members of the fanbase are skeptical that Florida State will do a complete 180 after what happened last fall.
In a recent booster tour stop in Jacksonville, Norvell was asked what kind of message he's been sending to supporters
Norvell pointed to the transformation that the Seminoles have undergone this offseason. He also noted his confidence in some of the younger players who stuck with Florida State who are now another year into their development.
"Anytime you have a season like last year, it's extremely disappointing. I'm disappointed in it but you don't get caught up dwelling on the things that happened," Norvell said according to News4JAX. "You look at the things that we've done coming off of last year, some of the new additions, whether it's coaching staff, players. The guys that are young that have grown and really established themselves in new roles and then what it is to be a Florida State Seminole."
"I'm proud of this place, I'm proud of our program, and the work that we're putting in and I'm excited about where it's going," Norvell added. "It's one of those things, you never get too high when you're living high and obviously when you get knocked down it's about how quick you can get up and continue to push moving forward. We are moving forward and I have great expectations for what's in front of us. We're going to work every day to go make that our reality."
Doubt will turn to optimism if the Seminoles can upset the Crimson Tide on August 30.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
