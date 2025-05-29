Mike Norvell’s top 10 FSU games: Ranking the most entertaining (games 5-1)
Florida State football has been through a rollercoaster of emotions since head coach Mike Norvell took over before the 2020 season.
Two losing campaigns before two 10-win seasons brought forth a lot of surprises alongside a lot of agony and heartbreak. These moments occurred both on and off the field, such as the lifting of the ACC Championship trophy, Jordan Travis' injury, and the College Football Playoff snub.
All of these moments remain fresh in the minds of Florida State fans, but let's look back at the football contests themselves of the last five seasons.
Just a reminder: this is an attempt to rank the most entertaining, instantly-classic matchups of the last half-decade, not necessarily the most impactful contests for the FSU program or Norvell's best-coached games, or even the most entertaining games in which the Seminoles came out on top.
To all the Florida State fans out there, brace yourself. There are some losses in this list. Moreover, there might be some heartbreaking reminders.
So, let's get into the final five most entertaining games of Mike Norvell's tenure at FSU. You can find the honorable mentions and rankings 10-6 of this list on NoleGameday's home page.
No. 5: Florida State 38, v #9 Notre Dame 41 (OT) (2021)
This is where the list gets interesting. I truly believe anyone could make a valid argument for any of the following games at No. 1, but I digress.
The game against Notre Dame in 2021 was special for a variety of reasons. It was the first game in a packed Doak Campbell Stadium since the outbreak of COVID-19. It was the first game since the passing of the late, great Bobby Bowden. It was the first time we got to see McKenzie Milton in action since his harsh leg injury against the USF Bulls when he was with the UCF Knights. It was also the first time we got to see a Florida State football team under Mike Norvell with a spring season under his belt (spring ball was canceled in 2020).
In short, there were a lot of firsts surrounding this game.
However, while Milton stole the spotlight late in the matchup, it was Jordan Travis who got the start. He looked nervous at first, missing a few easy targets. But he came into his own with some great throws (including a 60-yard TD to Ja'Khi Douglas) and some great scrambles for touchdowns. Three interceptions from Travis were costly, though, and nearly kept the 'Noles out of it.
The score at one point reached 38-20, and it seemed there was no hope in Tallahassee on an emotional night.
However, about midway through the fourth quarter, McKenzie Milton stepped in for Travis and immediately provided a spark. FSU scored on two consecutive drives with Milton at the helm and tied the game at 38, sending it to overtime.
In overtime, Florida State had the ball first and went three and out. However, one of the weirdest sequences occurred.
On third down, it appeared that Milton fumbled the ball and fell on it a little past the 30-yard line. As Fitzgerald was lined up to kick a 50-yarder, Norvell challenged the play, and it was revealed that Milton's arm was in motion, moving the kick up to a 37-yarder.
While every coach in America would attempt to move this kick up 13 yards, it essentially iced Fitzgerald, and he would miss the subsequent field goal.
ND would win in overtime with a 41-yarder of their own. It was a wild night in Doak Campbell Stadium.
No. 4: #5 Florida State 31, at Clemson 24 (OT) (2023)
This game was not deserving of a noon kickoff, but the early start time could only help the 'Noles in Death Valley.
FSU had not beaten Clemson since 2014, and had not beaten the Tigers at their place since 2013. Florida State felt as though they would eventually win the one-on-one battles in the downfield passing game with 6'3" Keon Coleman on one side and 6'7" Johnny Wilson on the other.
The Seminoles kept trying this strategy to no avail, but were rewarded late in the game.
Early on, Clemson jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but struggled to find separation when they needed to. The 'Noles hung around, eventually tying the game at 17 early in the third quarter.
On the Tigers' second possession of the second half, they needed to convert only one third down as they marched down the field to take a touchdown lead.
On their next possession, the Tigers got Phil Mafah going. Mafah busted a 46-yard run late in the third quarter, and the Tigers attempted to go fast. Jared Verse stuffed Mafah for no gain on first down, which put head coach Dabo Swinney in more of a passing position.
FSU defensive coordinator at the time, Adam Fuller, fired up a blitz, sending LB Kalen DeLoach on a b-line toward Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, who knocked the ball free with a perfect helmet-to-ball hit, leading to a 56-yard scoop and score, tying the game in the process.
In overtime, Travis finally connected with Keon Coleman on a one-on-one for a touchdown. The 'Noles held on during their defensive sequence and snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat, ending the losing streak to their old division rival.
No. 3: Florida State 24, v LSU 23 (New Orleans) (2022)
The Block on the Bayou. What else needs to be said?
However, for those who don't know or don't remember the events of the 2022 clash between FSU and LSU in New Orleans, it was perhaps the most consistently chaotic game I've ever witnessed.
Florida State's first TD came from Jordan Travis to Pokey Wilson on a reverse flea flicker 39-yard trick play. FSU's second TD came from the same duo; this time, Travis took a targeting shot to the head while delivering a 27-yard strike to Wilson, who caught the ball with one hand. The 'Noles took a 17-3 lead.
LSU and FSU then traded touchdowns back and forth, with the Tigers cutting the lead to 7. They would force a stop, but Malik Nabers would muff his second punt of the day, giving the Seminoles the ball on the LSU eight-yard line with just over two minutes to go.
All FSU has to do is kick the field goal or score a touchdown and put the game away for good.
What do they do? They fumble the ball on a pitch play on the LSU 1. Shouldn't be a problem though, right? The Tigers have to go 99 yards with just over a minute left.
LSU miraculously pulls it off, scoring a touchdown with zero seconds left on the clock. But on the extra point try, Shyheim Brown makes perhaps the greatest special teams play in FSU history as he blocks Damien Ramos' point-after attempt, winning the game for the Seminoles. An instant classic.
No. 2: Florida State 31, v Miami 28 (2021)
I had a hard time putting this one at No. 2. This is one of the greatest games in Florida State's history, and it came between two teams — one was barely bowl-eligible, and the other (FSU) didn't qualify for postseason play.
However, the fact that this game remains so prevalent in FSU fans' minds is a reminder of why rivalries are so important to people and the sport.
Florida State got out to a 17-0 lead (and could've gone up more had Fitzgerald hit a 54-yard FG with five minutes left in the first half), and didn't even capitalize on either of the interceptions that Tyler Van Dyke threw, but the 'Noles did punch in a touchdown after a Miami fumble. FSU took a 20-7 lead into the locker room.
The Seminoles came out flat in the second half while the 'Canes went to work. After trading fumbles, Miami scored touchdowns on three straight possessions, including one on an extended drive due to a running into the kicker penalty (on a missed kick, too). UM took a 28-20 lead.
With about 4:45 left in the fourth, FSU had to settle for a field goal and cut the lead to five, trusting their defense to get a stop despite giving up three straight TDs. Whatever intuition Norvell had was right as Jermaine Johnson flew across the field to stop Will Mallory a yard from the first down marker, which would've likely sealed the game for the 'Canes. Miami opted to punt on 4th and 1 from its own 46 line.
From there, a star was born.
On the first play of this legacy drive, Travis hits Ja'Khi Douglas with a beautifully thrown ball for 59 yards down the right sideline. However, the drive stalls, and a false start lands the Seminoles in a 4th and 14 situation with less than a minute to go. Miraculously, Travis finds wide receiver Andrew Parchment in the soft spot of the zone coverage and sets FSU up at the 1-yard line. Travis then punches it in after a few attempts, and the 'Noles take a three-point lead with 26 seconds left after a successful two-point conversion try.
From there, the Hurricanes missed three straight pass attempts, but were able to complete a pass downfield on fourth down. However, UM's Van Dyke attempted to spike the ball with less than three seconds on the clock, which, by rule, is illegal. The game was over.
This game had a major comeback, great offensive and defensive displays, some flukey, tipped passes for touchdowns, and gripping drama, all while both teams demonstrated absolute disdain for each other.
It was also the moment that Florida State fans knew they found their QB in Jordan Travis.
No. 1: #13 Florida State 45, v Florida 38 (2022)
It's hard to believe that FSU's three most entertaining games on this list came against unranked teams. However, football doesn't need great storylines or hype to necessitate an entertaining product. Storylines help, but they aren't necessary.
As it relates to this game, the 2022 edition of the Sunshine Showdown in Tallahassee featured perhaps the most complete football game I've ever witnessed.
Anthony Richardson, the future No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, put on an interesting show. He went 9-for-27 for 198, but his three touchdown passes and unparalleled running ability were a sight to behold. With my own eyes, I saw Richardson go "Beast-Mode" and carry the entirety of FSU's defense on his back on a third-down run. It was like nothing I'd ever seen.
Two touchdown passes from Richardson found a wide-open Ricky Pearsall, both up the seam and on a go route on the right hash. These two TDs were quick answers to FSU scores, and the second Pearsall touchdown actually gave UF a seven-point lead midway through the second quarter. It would be the largest lead UF would have all night.
Jordan Travis had a career game as well. The UF front seven did their best to contain him, but Travis was just too elusive. The way he evaded sacks and turned them into large gains flipped the game on its head in favor of the 'Noles. Moreover, Travis went 13-for-30 for 270 yards and three total TDs.
Just like I had never seen the raw power from a QB in Richardson, I had never seen the ability to escape from pressure like Travis did on this night.
This game went back and forth as the Seminoles would eventually pull ahead by two scores, but the Gators came storming back to tie it up.
Trey Benson also had three touchdowns, including the 17-yard scamper down the left side that sealed the game for FSU.
With four minutes left in the game and down seven, the Gators had a chance to tie or win the game. A controversial pass interference call extended the drive, and then a controversial no-facemask call ended the game as Richardson nearly took UF down the field in Doak.
It was an instant classic with great football played throughout the game's entirety, with late drama and once-in-a-lifetime plays from Richardson and Travis. It even included a field storm at the end of the game, a very rare feat in Tallahassee.
There was controversy, hatred, and jubilation. With all of these factors in mind, that's why this game is No. 1.
