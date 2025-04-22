Mississippi State bringing in ex-FSU Football offensive lineman for transfer visit
Florida State has seen eight players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the 10-day spring window opened last week. Some of those transfers are quickly earning interest from programs around the country, including in the SEC.
After hitting the portal on Monday, former FSU offensive lineman TJ Ferguson has already set up a visit to Mississippi State, per A&P Sports Agency. The trip will begin on Tuesday and it could very well end with a commitment.
Ferguson began his career in the SEC as a top recruit at Alabama. He played sparingly in his three years with the Crimson Tide before transferring to the Seminoles last year.
The Georgia native was limited by injuries for most of his only season at Florida State. He appeared in 11 games and made seven starts at left guard.
In 487 snaps, Ferguson graded out at a career-worst 42.6 overall according to PFF. His run-blocking grade was a measly 36.3 per the metric. Both marks were among the very bottom in the FBS. Ferguson committed five penalties and surrendered 18 pressures, along with three sacks.
Ferguson is the second member of Florida State's offensive line to move on this spring. Jaylen Early recently committed to Missouri following three seasons with the Seminoles. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Now, Ferguson could wind up in one of the top conferences in the country as well.
Florida State still has seven redshirt seniors on its roster across the offensive line. However, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the coaching staff to find another body in the portal if the right fit is out there.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
