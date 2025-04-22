Nole Gameday

Mississippi State bringing in ex-FSU Football offensive lineman for transfer visit

Could another former Seminole wind up in the SEC?

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State has seen eight players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the 10-day spring window opened last week. Some of those transfers are quickly earning interest from programs around the country, including in the SEC.

After hitting the portal on Monday, former FSU offensive lineman TJ Ferguson has already set up a visit to Mississippi State, per A&P Sports Agency. The trip will begin on Tuesday and it could very well end with a commitment.

READ MORE: New mock draft sends former FSU football cornerback to New York Jets

Ferguson began his career in the SEC as a top recruit at Alabama. He played sparingly in his three years with the Crimson Tide before transferring to the Seminoles last year.

The Georgia native was limited by injuries for most of his only season at Florida State. He appeared in 11 games and made seven starts at left guard.

In 487 snaps, Ferguson graded out at a career-worst 42.6 overall according to PFF. His run-blocking grade was a measly 36.3 per the metric. Both marks were among the very bottom in the FBS. Ferguson committed five penalties and surrendered 18 pressures, along with three sacks.

Ferguson is the second member of Florida State's offensive line to move on this spring. Jaylen Early recently committed to Missouri following three seasons with the Seminoles. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Now, Ferguson could wind up in one of the top conferences in the country as well.

Florida State still has seven redshirt seniors on its roster across the offensive line. However, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the coaching staff to find another body in the portal if the right fit is out there.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football