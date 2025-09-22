Multiple starters could return for FSU football against Virginia Cavaliers
The Florida State Seminoles have been shorthanded in each of their last two games. That didn't matter much as the Seminoles outscored East Texas A&M and Kent State by a combined score of 143-13.
Moving forward, the schedule begins to toughen up. Florida State will play eight consecutive ACC matchups before concluding the regular season with its annual rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
The good news is that the Seminoles are getting healthier leading up to their conference opener against Virginia on Friday night.
There's an expectation that multiple starters will be back in the lineup.
FSU's Randy Pittman Jr., Squirrel White Nearing Return
According to head coach Mike Norvell, junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. and senior wide receiver Squirrel White both practiced on Monday.
Pittman Jr. and White are trending towards a return against Virginia. Pittman Jr. has been out since the Alabama game with an injury that has lingered since the preseason. White was injured in the win over East Texas A&M. He warmed up prior to the victory against Kent State but did not see the field.
"Randy and Squirrel both participated today," Norvell said. "Barring a setback, I feel very confident that they'll both be available but we'll see how it plays out."
When the depth chart was released to begin game week, true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn was listed as a co-backup with redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson behind redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
There's a growing possibility that Wynn will make his debut against the Cavaliers. It all depends on how he progresses over the next few days.
"He's [Wynn] another guy that got some work today. We'll see the response," Norvell said. "Coming off later today, how's he feeling? Going into tomorrow, what's that workload look like? I'm hopeful that we can have him available for Friday night."
"He was somebody that really established himself pre-injury as being right there in the mix in that rotation and fully expect him to play when he's capable," Norvell added. "We're hopeful that we can get him out there come Friday if he's ready. I think there is a path to that but just have to see how things respond."
Norvell didn't provide an update on the statuses of redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams, sophomore running back Kam Davis, or redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee.
Williams hasn't been on the depth chart since the Alabama game while dealing with an injury. Davis was injured in the second half of the win against Kent State. He's not listed at running back but is still a co-starter with redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy at one of the kick returner spots.
LaVallee was injured back in the spring has slowly approached a return to the field. He made his first appearance on the two-deep as a co-backup with redshirt junior AJ Cottrill behind senior starter Elijah Herring.
Norvell does expect a handful of Seminoles to be questionable this week. The full extent will be revealed on ACC availability reports leading up to kickoff against Virginia.
One player who will be unavailable is true freshman Chase Loftin. The converted tight end has played primarily at wide receiver for the Seminoles. He went down with a non-contact injury over the weekend while running a route.
"Chase will be out for a period of time. We still have to see just what that looks like through the course of this week," Norvell said. "Ultimately, it's unfortunate that occurred there on Saturday because we've really seen some great progression from him at the receiver position and what he's been able to do.
"He'll be out this week, probably the next couple of weeks but hopefully we'll be able to get him back sooner than later," Norvell continued.
Florida State and Virginia are slated to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 26. The contest will be televised on ESPN.
