Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Kickoff is closing in for No. 7 Florida State's third game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will host the Kent State Golden Flashes, a G4 team out of the MAC, in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Following victories over Alabama and East Texas A&M, head coach Mike Norvell is focused on adding another win before conference play kicks off next Friday.
The Seminoles and Golden Flashes will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Who Is OUT For Florida State-East Texas A&M?
Leading up to the matchup, there are some players on Florida State's roster dealing with known injuries.
Redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams, junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr., and redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls missed the previous game against East Texas A&M. Williams and Pittman Jr. are expected to remain out this weekend.
During the win, players such as redshirt senior running back Caziah Holmes, redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, senior wide receiver Squirrel White, and redshirt junior defensive end James Williams went down.
White returned to practice on Wednesday, per Norvell. However, it's unclear if he'll play. The Seminoles will likely keep White out if he's not 100% to preserve him for the conference opener.
Norvell did mention he's hopeful sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy will make his season debut. McCoy dealt with injuries in the spring and preseason that limited him leading up to the fall.
Among the players who are assuredly out are redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. LaVallee continues to recover from a leg injury he suffered in spring practice. Wynn went down late in fall camp and could make his first appearance for the Seminoles against Virginia.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Golden Flashes.
— Redshirt sophomore DB Ja'Bril Rawls is going through early pregame warmups. That's a positive indication he'll be back in the lineup on Saturday.
— Senior wide receiver Squirrel White is dressed out and warming up. He still has a brace on his left hand so it's unclear if he'll play.
— Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy and redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown are both warming up. It's appear they will be available.
— Redshirt senior running backs Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes are not warming up. They will miss the game due to injury.
— Junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. is also not available today.
— Redshirt junior defensive end James Williams is warming up pregame. A good sign after he left early against East Texas A&M.
— Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn are not with the team pregame.
