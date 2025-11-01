Pre-game injury updates for Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's eighth game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday evening in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Following four straight losses and an ACC losing streak that has persisted for over a year, Florida State is in dire need of a victory.
The Seminoles and Demon Deacons will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
Latest On Injured Players Leading Up To Florida State-Wake Forest
The Seminoles have already ruled out eight players for the game, including linebacker Stefon Thompson, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, linebacker Caleb LaVallee, and defensive back Donny Hiebert, who have all been listed on the depth chart different points of the season.
Florida State has deemed quarterback Tommy Castellanos, cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls, and tight end Randy Pittman Jr. as healthy enough to play. Meanwhile, running back Kam Davis and running back Roydell Williams will be game-time decisions.
Those are the main players we'll watching in pregame for Florida State.
As for Wake Forest, quarterback Robby Ashford, offensive lineman Devin Kylany, and tight end Will Loerzel were listed as probable on the ACC availability report. All three will play.
NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Demon Deacons.
— Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos went through stretches and tossed passes in warmups. He looks fine.
— Kam Davis and Roydell Work are both getting work in pregame warmups. At the very least, both seem like they will be available.
— Teriq Mallory and Elijah Moore, both questionable on the availability report, are warming up. Squirrel White wasn't on the report this week but worth noting he's in full pads and getting ready for the game.
— Randy Pittman Jr. is warming up.
