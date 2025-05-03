Promising FSU Football freshman works out with New York Giants rookie
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class has a chance to revitalize a program coming off a season where everything went wrong. The Seminoles are bringing in 50 new players that span from experienced transfers to promising freshmen.
A couple of the younger players in #Tribe25 made a quick impact during spring practice, including true freshman tight end Chase Loftin. After signing with the program in December, Loftin has shown that he has the talent to play early in his career.
Head coach Mike Norvell said as much last month as Florida State reached the midway point of the spring.
"Chase Loftin, another guy that's in early. He's going to be on the fast track," Norvell said. "He's doing things that needs to be done. It's a talented room but I like what I'm seeing from him and just the impact of some of those young pass-catchers."
Loftin might already be the most talented pass-catcher in the tight end room. Now, he's showcasing his work ethic ahead of the season by putting in some extra time on the field.
With the semester wrapping up at Florida State, Loftin was back home in Nebraska but that doesn't mean he was resting. In fact, one of the newest Seminoles went through a workout at Warren Academy with recent New York Giants draft pick, Thomas Fidone.
Fidone spent his college career at Nebraska and was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round last weekend.
Loftin was spotted going through blocking drills with the assistance of coach Niles Paul.
These are the kind of little things that can set players apart, especially with Loftin's unique skillset in a room filled with veterans.
Loftin spent his senior season at Millard South High School. He helped lead the program to its first state championship in over a decade, catching 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-6, 223-pound will enter fall camp competing for playing time with redshirt senior Markeston Douglas, junior Randy Pittman, and sophomore Landen Thomas. Douglas returned to the Seminoles earlier this week after previously declaring intentions to hit the portal. There's also a possibility that sophomore Amaree Williams will get some snaps at tight end. Williams spent most of the spring working on the defensive side of the ball.
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
