Promising true freshman could emerge as breakout star for Florida State
Florida State's wide receiver room was a mess in 2024. Only one player on the roster recorded 500+ receiving yards last season and the top seven most productive wide receivers either exhausted their eligibility or transferred to other programs.
That led the Seminoles to rebuild the position group in a major way, bringing in redshirt senior Gavin Blackwell (North Carolina), senior Squirrel White (Tennessee), and junior Duce Robinson (USC) through the NCAA Transfer Portal. FSU also signed a promising freshman class that includes four-star Jayvan Boggs, three-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and three-star Teriq Mallory.
Bogg was a big addition for Florida State late in the recruiting cycle as the program flipped him from UCF during the Early Signing Period. The move reunited Boggs with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr., who previously coached for the Knights.
The Florida native has made a quick transition to the college level, impressing coaches and teammates during spring practice. Considering the lack of experience at wide receiver, Boggs' natural receiving skills and high football IQ could position him for a big role as a freshman.
Boggs is also earning some national attention. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer recently included the young talent as one of the true freshmen who could make a major impact on the 2025 season.
"One of the most productive high school receivers in Sunshine State history, Boggs produced an eye-popping 99 catches for 2,133 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior for 2A Cocoa High School," Hummer wrote.
"Boggs does lack some of the high-level athletic traits of some of his peers, but he makes up for it with a thick build (6-feet-1, 204 pounds) and a suddenness in the open field that allows him to generate chunk yards in the slot," Hummer added. "Boggs drew a lot of praise this spring from the Florida State coaches."
Rated as the No. 179 overall recruit in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings, Boggs had one of the most impressive senior seasons in Florida high school football history.
During his prep career, Boggs caught 234 passes for 4,363 yards and 50 touchdowns. He won three consecutive state champions at Cocoa High School.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
