SEC school exploring addition of another FSU Football transfer
Nine players transferred from Florida State during the 10-day NCAA Transfer Portal spring window that closed last week.
The majority of those players have already found new homes but a few are still looking for landing spots.
It sounds like an SEC program might be open to taking two transfers from Florida State. According to Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, former FSU wide receiver Jalen Brown could be visiting the program in the near future. The Razorbacks are exploring their options right now.
Florida State dismissed Brown from the team following an arrest in April. He was one of three Seminoles to move on this spring along with junior Hykeem Williams and junior Jordan Scott, who both transferred.
Brown joined FSU as a coveted transfer from LSU this offseason. However, he made a slim impact during his only season with the program. Brown appeared in nine games, starting in two of those contests. He caught eight passes for 75 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
Head coach Mike Norvell seemed to be encouraged by Brown's development this offseason but it ultimately didn't matter due to trouble off the field.
Arkansas recently landed redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson, who spent one season at Florida State after joining the Seminoles as a preferred walk-on. Jackson served as the scout team quarterback for most of the year and briefly saw action in the victory against Charleston Southern.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
