Four-Star offensive line trims recruitment to 5, eliminates FSU Football

The Seminoles were not included in the top-five list for the Florida native.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State has cast a wide net to build out its offensive line recruiting board this offseason. New position coach Herb Hand has traveled around the country to form relationships while also meeting with prospects during junior days in Tallahassee.

With so many prospective recruits, you simply can't win every battle. At the end of the day, colleges normally only sign 20-30 prospects from the high school or junior college levels, and that number is thinning with the growing popularity of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Tuesday evening, four-star offensive lineman Grant Wise announced he was trimming his recruitment to five. Florida State was eliminated as Wise plans to focus on Miami, Clemson, Tennessee, Oregon, and Alabama moving forward.

The Seminoles did their best to make Wise a priority over the last few weeks. Hand, head coach Mike Norvell, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dropped by Wise's high school to meet with him in January.

Florida State offered Wise back in June of 2023, He also held a scholarship from UCF when Malzahn and Hand were with the Knights.

The Florida native didn't return to Tallahassee before releasing his top-five list. His last trip to FSU was in September to watch the Seminoles take on Boston College in the home opener.

Wise was the starting right tackle on a Pace High School team that went 10-2 and made a run into the playoffs. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 32 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

