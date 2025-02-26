Four-Star offensive line trims recruitment to 5, eliminates FSU Football
Florida State has cast a wide net to build out its offensive line recruiting board this offseason. New position coach Herb Hand has traveled around the country to form relationships while also meeting with prospects during junior days in Tallahassee.
With so many prospective recruits, you simply can't win every battle. At the end of the day, colleges normally only sign 20-30 prospects from the high school or junior college levels, and that number is thinning with the growing popularity of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Tuesday evening, four-star offensive lineman Grant Wise announced he was trimming his recruitment to five. Florida State was eliminated as Wise plans to focus on Miami, Clemson, Tennessee, Oregon, and Alabama moving forward.
The Seminoles did their best to make Wise a priority over the last few weeks. Hand, head coach Mike Norvell, and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn dropped by Wise's high school to meet with him in January.
Florida State offered Wise back in June of 2023, He also held a scholarship from UCF when Malzahn and Hand were with the Knights.
The Florida native didn't return to Tallahassee before releasing his top-five list. His last trip to FSU was in September to watch the Seminoles take on Boston College in the home opener.
Wise was the starting right tackle on a Pace High School team that went 10-2 and made a run into the playoffs. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 214 overall prospect, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 32 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
