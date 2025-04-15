Son of FSU Football Legend enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is almost back and ready for business with a ten-day spring window that will span from April 16-25.
Florida State has already had two players declare their intentions as redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early plan to move on. However, there's another name that will ring a bell with Seminole fans.
On Monday, Florida Atlantic sophomore wide receiver Leon Washington Jr. announced that he'll be entering the portal. Washington Jr., the son of Florida State Legend Leon Washington, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Washington Jr. signed with the Owls as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. In his lone season with the program, he caught seven passes for 54 yards. He had a standout prep career at North Florida Christian, totaling 47 tackles and four interceptions on defense, 378 receptions for 1,005 yards and 25 touchdowns on offense, and two scores on special teams.
To add to his NFL bloodlines, Washington Jr. is the brother of Detroit Lions cornerback and former Alabama star, Terrion Arnold.
The elder Washington starred in Tallahassee from 2002-05 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. Washington was a contributor on offense and special teams during his time with the Seminoles.
In his sophomore year, Washington scored the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against North Carolina State. The following season, he rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as Florida State took down West Virginia in the Gator Bowl, 30-18.
In 2004, Washington had his best single season with the Seminoles, rushing 138 times for 951 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 90 yards.
Amazingly enough, Washington ended his college career as the only Seminole in the Bowden era to score a touchdown five different ways. He scored on the ground, through the air, on punt return and kick return, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Washington went on to be selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself on special teams at the professional level. Washington ranks first in franchise history in career kick return touchdowns for the Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
In 2010, Washington returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game against the then-San Diego Chargers. The feat tied him for the NFL record with nine other players.
Washington also had brief stints with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. He dipped his toe into coaching with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
