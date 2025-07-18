Nole Gameday

Sports gambler places massive bet on FSU to win ACC Championship

The long shot bet predicts the Seminoles winning the ACC Championship in December.

Jackson Bakich

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell takes a second to soak in the moment. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell takes a second to soak in the moment. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

You can't win if you don't play. Vegas wasn't built on winners. 90% of gamblers quit right before they hit the jackpot.

READ MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide star fires back at FSU Football QB with sharp message

We've all heard these sayings, but sports gambling is unique.

If you're playing Blackjack or Texas Hold 'Em, you at least get to decide how to play your hand. But with sports gambling, you have no control whatsoever regarding what happens on the field.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, a bettor in New York has placed a wager that the Florida State Seminoles football team will win the ACC Championship at the end of the regular season, despite the 25:1 odds.

It is a $1,000 bet that will pay $25,000 grand if it hits.

Some sportsbooks have the 'Noles around the 6th or 7th best odds to win the conference despite going 2-10 last season.

However, the Garnet and Gold look to bounce back in a major way with the addition of UCF/Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Moreover, head coach Mike Norvell gutted his coaching staff, firing both offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

Norvell went out and snagged former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to run the offense and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to command the defense.

Florida State also made some headway in the portal alongside Castellanos, adding a multitude of seasoned offensive linemen from the SEC and some skill position players, such as wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).

The Seminoles will attempt to put their new pieces together against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

*Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.*

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football