Sports gambler places massive bet on FSU to win ACC Championship
We've all heard these sayings, but sports gambling is unique.
We've all heard these sayings, but sports gambling is unique.
If you're playing Blackjack or Texas Hold 'Em, you at least get to decide how to play your hand. But with sports gambling, you have no control whatsoever regarding what happens on the field.
According to Caesars Sportsbook, a bettor in New York has placed a wager that the Florida State Seminoles football team will win the ACC Championship at the end of the regular season, despite the 25:1 odds.
It is a $1,000 bet that will pay $25,000 grand if it hits.
Some sportsbooks have the 'Noles around the 6th or 7th best odds to win the conference despite going 2-10 last season.
However, the Garnet and Gold look to bounce back in a major way with the addition of UCF/Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Moreover, head coach Mike Norvell gutted his coaching staff, firing both offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
Norvell went out and snagged former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to run the offense and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to command the defense.
Florida State also made some headway in the portal alongside Castellanos, adding a multitude of seasoned offensive linemen from the SEC and some skill position players, such as wide receivers Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Duce Robinson (USC).
The Seminoles will attempt to put their new pieces together against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
