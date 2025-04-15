Talented offensive lineman with major ties to FSU Football, Herb Hand enters portal
The last dash for college football programs ahead of the 2025 season is set to officially begin on Wednesday. Plenty of craziness is expected around the country to end off the month with the NCAA transfer portal opening up for a 10-day spring window that will span from April 16-25.
Florida State has already had two players reveal their intentions to move on; redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early. The Seminoles are slightly above the projected 105 limit as spring practice comes to a close.
With that being said, the program is still expected to be active in the portal with the main focus on positions such as running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and defensive back. It also wouldn't be a major surprise if Florida State kicks the tire along the offensive line, especially with Early's decision to transfer.
On Tuesday, a new option emerged for offensive line coach Herb Hand and the Seminoles.
According to Knights247's Stephen Leonard, UCF redshirt freshman offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. plans to transfer from the program this spring. Flynn Jr. signed with the Knights as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class when Hand and FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn were still in Orlando. Hand was the blue-chip prospect's primary recruiter.
Flynn Jr. redshirted this past fall while not seeing action in any games. However, his previous experience under Hand and Malzahn could lead to the Seminoles getting involved.
Plus, Flynn Jr. held an offer from Florida State and visited campus in 2023 as a high school recruit. The fit would make sense with the Seminoles rebuilding arguably the worst offensive line in the country from a season ago.
Florida State already has its starting center for the 2025 season in Wake Forest transfer Luke Petitbon. However, the room is in need of more young talent that could fill out the trenches over the coming years.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
