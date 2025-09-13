Tennessee fans troll Alabama with FSU's Warchant at College GameDay
Florida State University and its athletic programs have rich traditions in lock step with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
FSU fans are very proud of those traditions, but it appears some other folks in SEC country have recently become proud of those traditions as well.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell gives key injury updates on multiple FSU football starters
While Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer appeared for a phone interview on College Gameday as the sports pregame show was making a stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, for the UT-UGA game, the Tennessee fans showed no mercy to DeBoer.
What Did Tennessee Fans Do During Alabama's Kalen DeBoer College Gameday Interview?
While DeBoer was walking around Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium and answering questions from the Gameday crew, the Tennessee fans reminded DeBoer of his loss to the Seminoles on Labor Day weekend, 31-17.
After the loss to the Seminoles, in which the Crimson Tide did not look good in the trenches, DeBoer told the media that his team got "punched in the mouth" and will respond accordingly.
"We've got a resilient team. I really do believe that," DeBoer said. "And it shows with what the response has been, it shows in different moments in the game, and we got to take that, and we got to be even better because of our resiliency. And so this week is one where we got punched in the mouth a little bit, a lot of bit, and we got to respond. And that's what these guys are doing."
Moreover, during the Gameday selections at the end of the show, the Tennessee fans erupted in the Warchant yet again while the crew announced their picks for the Alabama-Wisconsin game.
The Crimson Tide are 20.5-point favorites in Tuscaloosa.
The last time Tennessee hosted College Gameday, the Volunteers knocked off Alabama in an instant classic. The final score in 2022 was 52-49. It was their first victory over 'Bama in 15 years.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok