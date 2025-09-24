Three key matchups for Florida State football's Friday contest against Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles have one of the most program-defining victories across major college football through the first four weeks of the season.
With a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Labor Day weekend by a score of 31-17, the Garnet and Gold made a major statement to the country after going 2-10 in 2024.
However, it's been almost a month since that victory, and other programs have more ranked wins, other programs have better resumes, and other programs have been more battle-tested than the Seminoles headed into Week 4.
Teams with these better resumes have needed to be sharp week in and week out. FSU haven't played anyone of note since Aug. 30.
Therefore, will Florida State be mentally prepared to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night in Charlottesville? Is this a trap game before the Miami contest next weekend?
The Seminoles have looked good in all three of their performances, as they haven't played down to the level of their competition. But with their first game away from Tallahassee, the additional variable could play a factor.
Many fans will be making the journey to see their Seminoles play the Cavaliers to begin conference play. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Friday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Yards After Contact vs. Virginia Tackling
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Virginia Cavaliers have put up some subpar tackling performances in their first four games.
On a scale of 0-100, PFF gave UVA an overall defensive tackling grade of less than 65 in three of its four games. The Cavaliers were given a grade of 52 against NC State, which is likely the best comparison to FSU on UVA's schedule so far.
Their most recent game against Stanford demonstrated some improvement, but look out for the Seminoles to pick up some extra yards after contact.
If the Wahoos can't bring down the Seminoles' stable of frequently rotated running backs, it could be a long night for Virginia. The 'Noles are averaging over 360 yards a game on the ground through three contests.
Will they be able to replicate or improve upon their 230-yard performance on the ground against Alabama?
It might come down to how well UVA holds up fundamentally.
2. Florida State's Ability To Communicate In First Road Environment
Scott Stadium in Charlottesville isn't the most daunting atmosphere. The University of Virginia even announced it won't be canceling classes before the game on Friday.
The commitment to football at the school simply isn't there like it is elsewhere around the country.
However, Scott Stadium still holds 60,000 people. That's just 5,000 less than Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
With all of this in mind, the Seminoles must be able to communicate on the road.
Will this be a key matchup for every road game? No.
But with a large portion of your offense being newcomers (whether it be from the portal or from high school recruiting), the ability to communicate in a loud environment will be critical.
We've seen FSU play against really good competition in Alabama, and we've seen them play against some lower-tier programs. They've executed against both.
But their ability to communicate, limit false starts, and maintain their standard operating procedures in an uncomfortable environment will be paramount.
3. Florida State Defensive Line vs. Virginia Offensive Line
Florida State was able to produce three sacks against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the season opener, a real shock to the country that did not expect the Seminoles to compete with the Tide in the trenches.
Will the Cavaliers be able to handle the 3-3-5 scheme that FSU defensive coordinator Tony White has put together for the Seminoles?
Will UVA be able to compete in the trenches with the Garnet and Gold?
The Cavaliers aren't slouches on the ground either. Earlier we talked about FSU's ability to get the running game going, but the Wahoos average over 250 yards a game through four games.
Florida State defensive line has shown it's ability to compete with the best of them, but it hasn't necessarily showcased (and it's only been three weeks, I know) it's ability to take over a game like it did many times in 2023.
Having Jared Verse and Braden Fiske certainly helped with that equation.
Overall, look for whether FSU's defensive line finds its identity on Friday night.
