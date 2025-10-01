Three key matchups for FSU football's rivalry game against Miami
The Florida State Seminoles find themselves in a precarious spot.
After failing to get the job done against Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night, the Garnet and Gold could put themselves right back in the College Football Playoff (CFP) race with a win against the rival Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Many fans will be making the trek to the Sunshine State's capital to see their Seminoles play the rival Miami Hurricanes. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Run Defense vs. Miami Running Game
The Florida State run defense (technically) is statistically one of the best run defenses in the country. Nabbing the 34th-best run defense spot, the Seminoles have to rely on their front seven to keep the Hurricanes at bay.
But can they?
Despite giving up just 87 yards on the ground to Alabama in Week 1, the Seminoles gave up 211 yards rushing to Virginia.
Granted, UVA has one of the best offenses in the country, but there have been two different front sevens that have shown up for the Seminoles so far this season.
Which one will prevail? Well, maybe it's not a case of Jekyll and Hyde at all.
UVA possesses the 12th best rushing offense, Alabama has the 107th. Where is Miami? Middle of the road at 51st.
If the FSU run defense, alongside with former Miami DT Darrell Jackson Jr and company, can keep the Hurricanes' rushing offense with RBs Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown at bay, then look for the 'Noles to have a good shot at knocking off the No. 3 team in the country.
2. Miami QB Carson Beck vs. FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
Just like how pitchers in baseball don't directly face each other (anymore), this QB battle will be a key matchup as their compared performances can bring insight to the game's overall result.
Florida State's secondary has not necessarily been exposed as a poor unit despite playing one of the top offenses in Virginia, as well as Alabama, and its dynamic WR corps.
However, if Carson Beck wants to take a step forward in the Heisman conversation, a great performance on the road against a talented in-state rival could prove to be fruitful for the Georgia transfer.
As for Castellanos, the BC transfer didn't necessarily play badly against the Cavaliers last week, but he didn't look 100% healthy.
The 'Noles will need him at 100% against the 'Canes, and they have an extra day to rest up and recover.
However, expect the QB who makes more plays to be a direct influence on coming out with the victory, whether that be Beck with his arm or Castellanos with his legs.
3. Rueben Bain Jr. vs. Florida State's Offense
This one is both narrow and broad because Rueben Bain Jr. is that caliber of a player.
22 total tackles, two sacks (13 sack yards), one pass defended, one interception, and one forced fumble.
Translation: he can do it all.
For instance, Mike Renner of CBS Sports said Bain's draft stock is "skyrocketing" and predicted him as the first position player of the board:
"If we were serious about giving the Heisman to the best player in college football, Bain would be the front-runner. He's playing with a level of physicality that's unblockable. He's played his way into a top 3 pick."- Mike Renner, CBS Sports
Bain can take over games like FSU fans were used to seeing in players like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske did during their time in Tallahassee.
The Seminole faithful will have to hope that doesn't happen on Saturday.
