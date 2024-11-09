Three Struggling Players That Need to Perform In Florida State's Road Game At Notre Dame
Florida State is a one-win team at the moment, and given the poor performances across the board, “Three Players to Watch” has become less about keeping our eyes on three players that could have impactful performances and more of a “wish list” of players that we hope will turn the page and deliver a serviceable performance. Therefore, this week’s article will be shifting course.
Instead, let’s take a look at three struggling players that the ‘Noles will need better performances from against a top-ten ranked Notre Dame team come Saturday.
1. Patrick Payton, Defensive End
Including DE Patrick Payton on this list is either going to piss a lot of people off or confirm what many have already been thinking about the seasoned edge rusher. In defense of Payton, he does lead the team in sacks (4), which is a meaningful contribution until you realize that 3 of those came in the lone win against Cal. The rest of Payton’s stat line is far below expectations for an edge rusher once projected to be drafted rather high. He is attributed with having 23 total tackles, 11 of which are assisted, and that’s about it — no forced fumbles, no pass deflections, no fumble recoveries, etc. Taking a closer look at the numbers, Payton hasn’t recorded more than 1 assisted tackle in his last 108 defensive snaps. Team leader in sacks or not, his numbers are far below the pre-season expectations — expectations that were established by HC Mike Norvell’s incessant praise of the Seminole defensive line. Long story short, the overarching sentiment surrounding Payton at this point in the season is one of disappointment.
Sure, it’s low hanging fruit to beat the man down while he and the team at-large are struggling, but when you paint his recent performances against the backdrop of the off-season that the Seminoles experienced with the seasoned edge rusher, it’s not hard to feel a bit jaded or left expecting more. He broke out in 2022 with a stellar season that earned him ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Payton followed that up with a 2023 campaign that saw him achieve a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, a conference-high 10 pass deflections, and a respectable 6 sacks. Following DE Jared Verse’s departure for the league, Payton was instantly pegged as the “next great defensive lineman” for the ‘Noles, and he knew it. Fans might recall a now-deleted tweet from Payton wherein he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. A few weeks later, Florida State’s NIL Collective “The Battle’s End” announced that a deal had been struck with the edge rusher to return for yet another season. It wasn’t hard for fans to put two and two together, especially in the NIL age, and the discourse surrounding a haggle over price became the most likely cause of Payton’s initial desire to leave. The Athletics’s Bruce Feldman later gave credence to this assumption by publishing an article that estimated Florida State’s starting defensive line alone (4 players) cost around $2 million to assemble. The statement only added further fuel to the fire.
As has grown increasingly prevalent in the NIL-era of College Football, fans have justified the expression of their dissatisfaction towards specific players by pointing to the sheer amount of money these student-athletes have received to perform. When they don’t perform, the fans’ conclusion is clear: they aren’t worth the money. Whether it’s called for or not, the sentiment surrounding Payton is a byproduct of that current phenomenon. His stat-line is far below the “Verse replacement” expectations, it’s far below the presumed price tag, and whilst he is far from the sole point of blame for this team’s struggles, he is someone that you would have hoped to see more from over the course of a season. Let me emphasize: that hope comes from a place of belief in Payton’s abilities. We’ve seen it from him before. We know that Payton is capable of great things. With three games left to play, however, it’s unclear if we’ll see Payton reach those heights before season end. This Saturday’s contest against Notre Dame is an opportunity for him to deliver a much needed impactful performance, something the ‘Noles will need if they wish to keep things from getting out of hand.
2. Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver
Keeping in line with the premise of underperforming ‘Noles, let’s turn our attention to the offense, particularly the wide receiving corps. You’ve read the header for this section already, which means you already know who we’ll be discussing, but let me preface this section by saying; Florida State’s wide receiver group as a whole has been struggling in 2024. The Seminoles maintain one of the nation’s worst drop rates in the FBS, which is evident just by watching some of the film. Hykeem Williams is far from the biggest culprit, as well. A great many FSU receivers could have been included on this list. However, none carry the expectations that the 6’2”, 215-pound Williams carried into this season. Williams, a former consensus five-star prospect, joined the ‘Noles prior to the 2023 season and quickly made his presence known on-field. As a true freshman, he appeared in 8 games and recorded 5 receptions for 80 yards and 1 TD. Those within and around the program knew Williams still had some development ahead of him, but he displayed early flashes that led many to believe a breakout season was in store for the young receiver in 2024.
Over the course of the offseason, Williams continued to display his potential throughout practices. He was a constant on the field, recording meaningful reps with the first team offense and receiving no shortage of targets. For all intents and purposes, he was gearing up to be a viable threat of the ‘Noles. Unfortunately, Williams suffered an injury late in camp that left him sidelined for the first few weeks of the season. During his absence, Florida State displayed their struggles to generate yardage both through the air, exacerbated by the inconsistent play of their wide receivers. The Florida State faithful hung their hat on the hope that the return of their former five-star would spark the stagnant offense. When Williams did finally return to action, however, the same issues that afflicted his receiving peers were just as prevalent in his game. Thus far, the sophomore wide receiver has notched 13 receptions for a total of 153 yards. His longest of the season is a 33 yard reception against UNC, but he has failed to find the end zone. Williams’ stat-line is nothing to scoff at, especially with FSU’s revolving door of quarterbacks. In his defense, he has the team’s fourth most receptions and fifth most yards despite missing action. However, his impact goes relatively unnoticed in the box score. Much like the rest of the team, Williams has been inconsistent in his role for the ‘Noles. I can’t begin to formulate a reason for why this is the case, but I feel pretty confident saying that he hasn’t taken the kind of leap in his development that those both in and around the program may have initially expected.
Sure, he may be struggling now, but Williams is still far from a disappointment or a “bust.” Luckily for the young receiver, he still has a long career ahead of him, and he certainly possesses the natural skillset to become a viable threat for the Florida State offense. Perhaps, he can find his groove in the waning moments of the 2024 campaign and carry that momentum into a prominent role in 2025, one wherein he’s unbothered by lingering injury. Saturday’s contest against a Notre Dame defense that is giving up the 4th fewest passing yards in the country presents a tall order for the receiver, however. Nonetheless, an explosive performance from Williams will certainly go a long way for the ongoing development of the young corps of Seminoles vying for more prominent roles going forward.
3. Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Lineman
For the second time in the history of writing this article (and the second consecutive week), an offensive lineman has made the list. Unfortunately for OL Jeremiah Byers, it comes at a time when the offense is struggling and the offensive line has been at the center of much scrutiny. Byers, a redshirt senior now, joined the Seminoles in 2023. Prior to his time in Tallahassee, the 6’4”, 331-pound offensive tackle spent four seasons with UTEP, earning first team All-Conference USA honors in 2022. Byers was a highly sought-after transfer, ranked #1 at his position and ranked #19 among all transfers in the class. During Florida State’s historic 2023 campaign, he started all 14 games and earned FSU’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. Entering 2024, Byers and his compatriots along the offensive line were praised for their plethora of experience, talent, and abilities. Many expected the offensive line group to be one of Florida State’s best in 2024 with some believing they were primed to be the best offensive line group in the nation.
The reality of the matter has been strikingly different, however. Collectively, they are unable to create lanes for the rushing attack; their pass protection has been inconsistent at best, and injuries have plagued the group to no end. Byers’ struggles are a microcosm of the struggles experienced by the entire offensive line. Per PFF, Byers’ grades have dropped dramatically. His total offensive grade (55.5) is nearly 20 points lower than his grade from a year prior (67.3), and his run blocking grade (47.3) is among the team’s worst for all run blockers. According to PFF, the seasoned veteran is responsible for 16 pressures, 2 of which were sacks and 11 of which were quarterback hurries, and has committed a total of 6 penalties, which is among the highest on the team. With the exception of his pass blocking, the statistics show that Byers has taken a step backward in his development in 2024, which is a shame for someone who entered Tallahassee with such proven success. Notre Dame provides no easier challenger for Byers and his peers, but the ‘Noles will need nearly flawless performances from their front line if they wish to go toe to toe with a Notre Dame defense that is performing at the highest levels. Much like Payton, Byers is capable of delivering elite-level performances. Only time will tell if he can unlock that ability once more before the end of the 2024 campaign.
As the Florida State Seminoles face the daunting task of competing against a top-ten-ranked Notre Dame team, the performances of impact players (or lack thereof) will be critical factors in determining the outcome of this pivotal matchup. Strong performances from Payton, Williams, and Byers could catalyze a more competitive showing and inject hope into a difficult season. The Seminoles’ path forward relies on their ability to rise to the challenge and demonstrate resilience, setting the tone for what remains of their 2024 campaign and what the culture of a Mike Norvell-led team looks like going forward.
