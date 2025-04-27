Nole Gameday

Transfer destination revealed for Florida State Legacy, former Seminole

The former Seminole will be sticking around at the FBS level.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Ten members of Florida State's roster moved on during the NCAA Transfer Portal 10-day spring window. A few of those former Seminoles have already found new homes for the 2025 season.

On Sunday, former FSU defensive end and Seminole Legacy, Aaron Hester, signed with Liberty, per On3's Pete Nakos. Hester will be sticking around at the FBS level with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Liberty is led by third-year head coach Jamey Chadwell. The Flames went 8-4 and fell 26-7 to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl in 2024.

Hester is coming off his third year at Florida State. He contributed in the backend of the rotation, appearing in eight games and totaling ten tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. Hester battled through multiple injuries during his tenure in garnet and gold.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2022. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team. Hester saw action in 12 total games with the program, recording 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.

Hester is the son of Ron Hester, who starred at Florida State from 1978-81. The elder Hester recorded a career-best 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, one blocked kick, and one defensive touchdown in 1981. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-foot-2, 244-pound defender will be looking to make a push for a starting role next fall.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

