Tuesday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Notre Dame
Florida State practiced on Tuesday morning with the team preparing for its final road game of the season. The Seminoles will be playing in a tough environment this weekend when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and that was evident with the way the crowd noise was cranked up to full volume. The energy was decent but the execution left much to be desired on the offensive side of the ball.
The offensive line struggled in pass protection and the quarterbacks were pretty inconsistent. The defensive front and the secondary made some plays on the ball. I'd like to see the offense operate at a higher level tomorrow.
NoleGameday had multiple staff members in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from various position groups. The Seminoles will hold another open practice on Wednesday.
— The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers had representatives watching practice.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 25 yards, 32 yards, and 45 yards. Jake Weinberg was good from 25 yards out but missed from 32 yards.
OFFENSE:
— Both quarterbacks struggled to hit deep shots early in practice but things opened up a little in 1-on-1's. Brock Glenn uncorked a nice deep ball to Ja'Khi Douglas that hit the wide receiver in stride. He followed that up with a throw to Darion Williamson down the opposite sideline for one of the bigger plays of the day.
— Luke Kromenhoek found a streaking BJ Gibson down the sideline for a sizable gain in team drills. He hit Gibson again in 7-on-7 with a well-placed ball in the middle of the field.
— Good day for Ja'Khi Douglas. Outside of one drop, he was all over the place and made the most of it when the ball was coming his way. He ran a nice route in 1-on-1's, losing a defender for a catch.
— Elijah Moore had multiple catches on the day. The most impressive was a shifty route over the middle in 1-on-1's where he created space on a defender and quickly reacted to a ball that was too high for catch while not breaking his stride.
— BJ Gibson won a rep against Shyheim Brown in 1-on-1's and pulling out a nice move after the catch.
— Amaree Williams fought off Conrad Hussey and made a play on the ball in the middle of the field with the sophomore defender in the area.
— Kyle Morlock showed up on Tuesday, catching basically everything that came his way. That included a grab in tight coverage near the sideline.
DEFENSE:
— Ja'Bril Rawls made the play of the day with an impressive interception on a deep ball. He reacted quickly and showed off soft hands by hauling in the pick while battling with the receiver.
— Edwin Joseph didn't even let Kentron Poitier get into his route in 1-on-1's, essentially bench-pressing him at the line of scrimmage to win the rep.
— Azareye'h Thomas recovered on a deep shot that was underthrown, providing enough contact on Malik Benson to force an incompletion.
— Quindarrius Jones stuck with Jalen Brown stride-for-stride, ultimately deflecting a deep ball.
— KJ Sampson batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage to win a drill for the defense.
