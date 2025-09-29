Two Florida State football starters battling injuries ahead of Miami showdown
The Florida State Seminoles are flipping the page with the focus turning to the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. A Saturday night showdown is awaiting the two rivals in Doak Campbell Stadium, which will feature a national audience and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.
Leading up to the matchup, the Seminoles are hoping to get one veteran starter back in the fold while awaiting progress on another.
On Monday, redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams was back on the depth chart for the first time since the Alabama game. Williams missed the last three games due to a minor injury.
Redshirt junior safety Ashlynd Barker continues to be listed as a starter despite exiting the loss to Virginia with an injury.
Head coach Mike Norvell provided an update on both players to begin the week.
Roydell Williams, Ashlynd Barker 'Questionable' For Miami Game
According to Norvell, Williams and Barker will be questionable leading up to the game.
It sounds like Williams has a better chance to play than Barker.
"Both those guys probably right now will be questionable early part of the week. I am excited about the progress I've seen from Roydell, excited about what that could potentially look like," Norvell said. "As Ash [Barker] comes through the weekend, I think we've had some positive steps in that but we've got to see what that looks like ultimately here in the next couple days."
In four starts this season, Barker has totaled 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections. He recorded both of FSU's sacks and half of the team's tackles for loss on Friday night. Redshirt senior Shyheim Brown will likely fill in for Barker if he can't play.
Williams started in the win over Alabama, rushing six times for 14 yards. The line didn't raise any eyes but Williams did convert a critical 4th and 1 in the fourth quarter that led to Florida State's game-sealing touchdown.
It'll be interesting to see how the Seminoles split carries across the backfield. Redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk and true freshman Ousmane Kromah have gotten the bulk of touches lately. Redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas, and redshirt Caziah Holmes have all chipped in at times.
Norvell didn't mention true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs or true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. Both players should be available after warming up last week.
Florida State will have to release an ACC availability report on Thursday, Friday, and two hours before kickoff.
FSU and Miami are scheduled to kick of at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4. The contest will be televised on ABC.
