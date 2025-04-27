Nole Gameday

Two transfers on offense set up visits to FSU Football

The transfer portal continues to heat up for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's pursuit of talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal continues on ahead of the end of the month. The 10-day spring window closed on April 25 but players who are already officially in the portal are still eligible to find homes and compete during the 2025 season.

This has been an interesting period for the Seminoles. The program has seen ten players depart this spring. On the flip side, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff secured two additions in the portal; Houston cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and East Tennessee State quarterback Jaylen King.

The activity is expected to ramp up even further over the coming days.

READ MORE: FSU Football adds FCS quarterback through transfer portal

The Seminoles are set to host a pair of transfer offensive linemen next week. Vanderbilt redshirt freshman guard Joshua Raymond informed NoleGameday that he plans to visit FSU beginning on Wednesday. Along with that, Grand Valley State redshirt junior offensive tackle Jaylin Caldwell will be on campus starting next Saturday, per his agency.

Raymond signed with Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class but he didn't see any game action last season. He participated in the Under Armour All-American Game. The Seminoles are battling UCF for his services. The Florida native stands at 6-foot-4, 298 pounds.

Caldwell was a two-year starter at the FCS level with the Lakers. He stands at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining. Caldwell has also scheduled visits to Kentucky and Missouri.

The Chicago native has reported offers from Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and North Texas.

The Seminoles are scheduled to be Caldwell's last visit as of now.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football