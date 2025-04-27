Two transfers on offense set up visits to FSU Football
Florida State's pursuit of talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal continues on ahead of the end of the month. The 10-day spring window closed on April 25 but players who are already officially in the portal are still eligible to find homes and compete during the 2025 season.
This has been an interesting period for the Seminoles. The program has seen ten players depart this spring. On the flip side, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff secured two additions in the portal; Houston cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and East Tennessee State quarterback Jaylen King.
The activity is expected to ramp up even further over the coming days.
The Seminoles are set to host a pair of transfer offensive linemen next week. Vanderbilt redshirt freshman guard Joshua Raymond informed NoleGameday that he plans to visit FSU beginning on Wednesday. Along with that, Grand Valley State redshirt junior offensive tackle Jaylin Caldwell will be on campus starting next Saturday, per his agency.
Raymond signed with Vanderbilt as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class but he didn't see any game action last season. He participated in the Under Armour All-American Game. The Seminoles are battling UCF for his services. The Florida native stands at 6-foot-4, 298 pounds.
Caldwell was a two-year starter at the FCS level with the Lakers. He stands at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining. Caldwell has also scheduled visits to Kentucky and Missouri.
The Chicago native has reported offers from Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and North Texas.
The Seminoles are scheduled to be Caldwell's last visit as of now.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
