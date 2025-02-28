UCF star RB praises FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn at NFL combine
University of Central Florida star running back RJ Harvey spoke to the media during the NFL Combine. NoleGameday's Logan Robinson asked Harvey about playing for former UCF head coach Guz Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand.
Malzahn and Hand now coach at Florida State, with Malzahn taking over as the offensive coordinator and Hand assuming the offensive line coach position.
Harvey told the media that the two coaches "love the game of football" and "taught him a lot" during his time in Orlando.
"It was great playing for Coach Gus and Coach Hand," began Harvey. "They love the game of football. They taught me a lot [during] my time there, and I'm thankful to play under them."
Harvey's 2024 campaign at the running back position was nothing short of incredible. He amassed career highs in seemingly every notable statistical category. This includes 1577 yards on the ground, 131.4 yards per game, 6.8 yards per attempt, and 22 touchdowns.
Harvey also bumped up his receiving yards as well, recording 20 receptions for 267 yards, 13.4 yards per reception, three touchdowns, and 22.3 yards per game. While improving upon every statistical category, the UCF star also accomplished these feats while playing one less game. The Knights did not play in a bowl game last season.
The Seminoles will look to replicate that kind of production with Malzahn and Hand at the helm in 2025 and beyond.
In January, Bleacher Report NFL Scout Dame Parson projected Harvey to be a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
