Virginia could be without key starter against FSU football

The Florida State Seminoles are getting closer and closer to kicking off their first ACC game of the 2025 season against the Virginia Cavaliers. The conference opener will also mark the first road trip for the Seminoles this fall.
Going into a matchup of two of the top offenses in the country, injuries will be key on both sides.
Florida State is expecting senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos to be good to go despite a lower-body injury last weekend. The Seminoles should also have senior wide receiver Squirrel White and junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. in the lineup.
The Cavaliers have been hit hard upfront. They were missing five veterans going into last weekend, including Makilan Thomas, David Wohlabaugh Jr., Ethan Sipe, Monroe Mills, and Wallace Unamba.
To make matters worse, Virginia lost a key piece in the 48-20 victory against Stanford. Redshirt senior Brady Wilson was forced to exit the contest early due to injury.
Wilson's status is in question ahead of Friday night.
Virginia's Tony Elliott Provides Update On Brady Wilson
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke about Wilson's status on Tuesday. The veteran offensive lineman is dealing with a calf sprain and has been deemed day-to-day.
"He's day-to-day and hopefully, right now it's just a calf strain," Elliott said. "But he's day-to-day, and Sparky [punter Daniel Sparks is day-to-day."
"We thought we were going to get Sparky back last week with the hip flexor, but it's taken a little bit longer than we anticipated," Eliott added. "I think we made it out of the game pretty clean, so Brady's the biggest one, but he's day-to-day."
Wilson transferred to Virginia this offseason after five years at UAB. He's quickly grown into an important player for the program.
If Wilson is unable to play against Florida State, it's unclear exactly how the Cavaliers will shift things upfront. Ultimately, that will depend on who is available.
When Wilson went down last week, redshirt Drake Metcalf stepped in at center.
Elliot believes redshirt seniors Tyshawn Wyatt or Kevin Wigenton are capable options at right guard. Both players joined the program as transfers this offseason.
"We'll have whoever's ready to go. Now it's like it's just musical chairs at times. Next man up, ready to roll," Elliott said. "But really proud of Drake [Metcalf] and his ability to slide in at center. And if Brady's not ready to go, Drake will be an option for us at center."
"Then Wiggy - Kevin Wigenton - and Tyshawn [Wyatt] got to be ready to go at guard and [Ethan] Sipe's getting closer," Elliott continued. "He's more of a day-to-day guy for us now."
Defensively, Florida State is averaging 2.67 sacks and 7.3 tackles for loss per game, both among the top-35 in the FBS.
The Seminoles are hopeful true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn will make his season debut, adding depth in the trenches to a unit that includes redshirt senior Darrell Jackson Jr., redshirt junior James Williams, redshirt junior Deante McCray, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt junior Jayson Jenkins, true freshman Mandrell Desir, and true freshman Darryll Desir, among others.
Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN on Friday, September 26.
