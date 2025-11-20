Where, who the latest bowl projections have FSU football playing
With a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Senior Night in Tallahassee this past weekend, the Florida State Seminoles have two opportunities to clinch bowl eligibility.
The catch? Both of their games come on the road in hostile environments.
The 'Noles play the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will travel east down I-10 and south down I-75 to take on the rival Florida Gators the next week.
With this in mind, college football pundits around the country have given their postseason projections. Some have FSU going bowling, others (such as CBS Sports) do not.
Let's break it down.
What Bowl Games Are Florida State Football Projected To Play In?
Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach - ESPN:
Both of ESPN's bowl projection staff writers have the Seminoles in a bowl game, but playing 10 days apart.
Kyle Bonagura projects the Seminoles to play James Madison in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on December 29th in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida State has never played in the Birmingham Bowl.
As for Mark Schlabach, he predicts FSU to play UConn in the Gasparilla Bowl on December 19th in Tampa, Florida. That game is played in Raymond James Stadium, and could see a very large turnout from Florida State fans. The Seminoles have never played in the Gasparilla Bowl, either.
Bryan Fischer - Sports Illustrated:
According to Sports Illustrated's projection, Bryan Fischer also has Florida State in the Gasparilla Bowl; however, he has the Seminoles playing the East Carolina Pirates.
Per Seminoles.com, FSU has played East Carolina seven times and has won all seven matchups. The two teams last squared off in a Week 1 matchup in 1990.
Erick Smith - USA Today:
Interestingly enough, Erick Smith of USA Today has the Seminoles going up against the South Florida Bulls in the Gasparilla Bowl. As mentioned before, the game is played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the Bulls play their home games.
That game would sell some tickets.
What Is FSU's Schedule For The Rest Of The Season?
Week 1: vs. Alabama - Win, 31-17
Week 2: vs. East Texas A&M - Win, 77-3
Week 3: Bye
Week 4: vs. Kent State - Win, 66-10
Week 5: at Virginia - Loss, 46-38 (2OT)
Week 6: vs. Miami - Loss, 28-22
Week 7: vs. Pitt - Loss, 34-31
Week 8: at Stanford - Loss, 20-13
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: vs. Wake Forest - Win, 42-7
Week 11: at Clemson - Loss, 24-10
Week 12: vs. Virginia Tech - Win, 34-14
Week 13: at NC State (Friday, 11/21) - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Week 14: at Florida - Time TBD
5-4 Overall, 2-5 in Conference Play
