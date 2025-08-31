Who'd a thought? FSU takes down Alabama 31-17, paving Playoff contention
The Florida State Seminoles have shocked the nation and knocked off the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Who'd a thought?
Within four hours, 'Noles fans went from "Can we make a bowl game?" to "Can we make the Playoff?"
READ MORE: Thomas Castellanos scores FSU football's first touchdown of 2025 season
And to be honest with you, I'm not really sure how FSU fans should manage the expectations.
Is Florida State Football Under Thomas Castellanos A College Football Playoff Contender?
Under Thomas Castellanos, Florida State football seems like an entirely different football team.
Last year, other teams dominated the time of possession to the point where we couldn't get a feel for just how good the defense was.
The run defense felt bad, but they were on the field every darn play.
With Castellanos at the helm, plays were extended, third downs were shorter, and ultimately, defenses had to account for 11 players instead of 10.
Florida State fans witnessed this in person in 2023, but now they are believers.
Where Does FSU Football Go From Here?
In what seems like an instant, FSU football has gone from lackluster expectations to a sky-limit ceiling. So where does Florida State go from here?
The Seminoles proved on Saturday that they can hang with the best of them. Their play went beyond the first two scripted drives (offensive and defensive), and demonstrated their ability to showcase sound football.
They got push on the offensive line, their QB was able to buy time and confuse their opponent, and ultimately, they did not turn the ball over.
The Seminoles did the little things right, and held their own against a formidable SEC squad (some called it one of the most talented in their conference), and came away with the victory.
Frankly, in my opinion, it's where FSU should be.
This win should be celebrated, and the Crimson Tide should be revered as a team that is worthy of celebration.
But what the Seminoles proved to me on Saturday afternoon is that they can contend for the College Football Playoff.
Last year was an anomaly.
The 'Noles are ready to go.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok