ESPN's College GameDay doesn't surprise with picks for FSU football vs. Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles are officially back in action with the Alabama Crimson Tide walking into Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
After months of waiting and more changes than you can count, fans are eager to get a glimpse at what the new-look Seminoles will bring to the table against one of the top teams in the country.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
It's always hard to predict an opening game, especially when you consider Florida State will have more than 15 new starters on offense and defense, along with fresh faces at kicker and punter.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will be making the first start of his career on the road but he does have some elite wide receivers at his disposal. The real difference maker could be the experience the Crimson Tide brings on defense. Ten players are back who played 400+ snaps last season along with eight of their top ten tacklers.
Regardless, you never really know in the first game of the year. This is the time when wacky things can happen. Weather could also play a role though the chances seem to be diminishing.
College GameDay Has Consensus Pick For FSU-Alabama
On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker BLANK made their selections for Florida State's non-conference matchup against Alabama.
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Lee Corso: Florida State
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama
It's no surprise to see the panel roll with a consensus Alabama pick, considering what Florida State brought to the table a year ago. Until the Seminoles prove doubters wrong, this is about what they should expect from the national media.
The good news for Florida State is that the legendary Lee Corso is showing faith in his team to pull off the upset in Alabama. Saturday's edition of College GameDay marked Corso's final appearance on the program.
To say the least, this is a big season for head coach Mike Norvell to get his program back on the track. If the Seminoles can't win, staying competitive against the Crimson Tide would be a positive sign after the blowout losses in 2024.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok