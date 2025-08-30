Nole Gameday

ESPN's College GameDay doesn't surprise with picks for FSU football vs. Alabama

Florida State is only hours away from kicking off the 2025 season against Alabama.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are officially back in action with the Alabama Crimson Tide walking into Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

After months of waiting and more changes than you can count, fans are eager to get a glimpse at what the new-look Seminoles will bring to the table against one of the top teams in the country.

It's always hard to predict an opening game, especially when you consider Florida State will have more than 15 new starters on offense and defense, along with fresh faces at kicker and punter.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will be making the first start of his career on the road but he does have some elite wide receivers at his disposal. The real difference maker could be the experience the Crimson Tide brings on defense. Ten players are back who played 400+ snaps last season along with eight of their top ten tacklers.

Regardless, you never really know in the first game of the year. This is the time when wacky things can happen. Weather could also play a role though the chances seem to be diminishing.

College GameDay Has Consensus Pick For FSU-Alabama

Lee Corso
Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Lee Corso poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker BLANK made their selections for Florida State's non-conference matchup against Alabama.

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Lee Corso: Florida State

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

It's no surprise to see the panel roll with a consensus Alabama pick, considering what Florida State brought to the table a year ago. Until the Seminoles prove doubters wrong, this is about what they should expect from the national media.

The good news for Florida State is that the legendary Lee Corso is showing faith in his team to pull off the upset in Alabama. Saturday's edition of College GameDay marked Corso's final appearance on the program.

To say the least, this is a big season for head coach Mike Norvell to get his program back on the track. If the Seminoles can't win, staying competitive against the Crimson Tide would be a positive sign after the blowout losses in 2024.

Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

