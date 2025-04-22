Another mock draft has former FSU standout heading to the Atlanta Falcons
A former Florida State cornerback has been projected to go to the Atlanta Falcons by another mock draft, this time by ESPN's Jordan Reid.
The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive back talent, and it appears the program will send another player to the NFL within the first two rounds of the draft.
With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this week, seven-round mock drafts are taking shape. Reid has former FSU CB Azareye'h Thomas heading to Atlanta with the 46th selection, meaning he'd go off the board in the second round.
While most projections have Thomas slated as a late first-round to early second-round selection, the latest mock drafts have Thomas sliding a bit.
Reid said this of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:
"Thomas is a true press-man corner who allowed only one completion on 10-plus-yard throws in 2024, the fewest among Power 4 cornerbacks. He had only two college interceptions but has shown an ability to get his hands on the ball and could play immediately in Atlanta."- Jordan Reid, ESPN
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
