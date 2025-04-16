FSU football receives big quarterback news
The end of April is quickly approaching and Florida State has yet to find a quarterback to lead its 2026 class. The Seminoles have expanded the board over the last few months after parting ways with four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel in January.
Earlier this month, four-star quarterback and Oklahoma pledge, Jaden O'Neal, made his first trip to Tallahassee since last summer. O'Neal has been committed to the Sooners since June of 2024 but the program has continued to recruit other prospects. That's led the blue-chip recruit to keep his options open.
O'Neal plans to get a closer look at Florida State this summer. According to Noles247, he's scheduled an official visit to the Seminoles that will span from June 15-17.
The situation could end up working out in Florida State's favor. The Seminoles were recruiting O'Neal prior to Smigiel's commitment last summer. He even threw in front of the coaching staff at a camp so head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz are familiar with what he brings to the table.
O'Neal is from California but he moved to Oklahoma a few months to be closer to what he thought would be his future home. There's still a chance that he remains committed to the Sooners but it's clear this is a shaky scenario at the moment.
During his junior year at Narbonne High School, he completed 88/124 passes for 1,798 yards with 16 touchdowns to one interception. O'Neal also rushed 21 times for 122 yards and four more scores. He's more of a traditional pocket passer so there is some skepticism about how he will fit in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's system.
At the same time, O'Neal is probably Florida State's most likely option at this stage of the recruiting cycle. Four-star Bowe Bentley eliminated the Seminoles last month. Five-star Keisean Henderson and four-star Landon Duckworth have yet to make it to campus for visits this offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 172 overall prospect, the No. 11 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
