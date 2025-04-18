Nole Gameday

Arizona Cardinals projected to sign another former FSU Football star

The Cardinals already have three former Seminoles on the roster.

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and at least two former Florida State standouts will be welcomed into the league next weekend. However, there are also still some talented players with ties to the program who remain free agents into April.

The list includes former FSU defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who was released by the Chicago Bears a few months ago. Walker visited the New York Giants earlier this month but he's still looking for a new franchise to call home.

There's a possibility that he finds one in the NFC West. Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte is projecting the Arizona Cardinals to take a stab at Walker.

The move would be fitting for Florida State fans after the Cardinals drew Josh Sweat away from the Philadelphia Eagles with a four-year/$76.4 million contract. Plus, running back Trey Benson and safety Jammie Robinson play for the franchise.

"The Arizona Cardinals ranked 25th in pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia," Stolte wrote. "With the addition of Josh Sweat to the defensive line, this is a clear step in the right direction. That shouldn’t stop them from double-dipping, especially when looking at their interior defensive line."

"DeMarcus Walker ranked 93rd of 179 pass rushers with at least 200 pass rushing snaps last season in pressure rate. He also ranks 90th out of 211 defensive linemen in PFF run-defense grade," Stole continued. "The great thing about Walker is that he has experience playing on the interior as well as the edge. While he isn’t a home-run signing, Walker would provide some much-needed depth to Arizona’s defensive line at a relatively cheap price."

DeMarcus Walker
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker had his best campaign at the professional level in 2024, recording a career-high 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 17 starts last season. He totaled a season-high eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders on October 27.

During his eight years in the NFL, Walker has played for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.

Overall, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

Reflecting On DeMarcus Walker's Career At Florida State

Walker spent four years at Florida State and was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2014. He developed into a starter the following season but really hit his groove in 2015-16. Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons to conclude his time with the Seminoles, including 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.

The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

