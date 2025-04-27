Arizona Cardinals sign former Florida State offensive lineman after NFL Draft
While hundreds of players were drafted into the NFL over the past few days, there are still plenty of undrafted free agents searching for their start at the professional level. That includes a large crop of players from Florida State after the program produced just two draft picks.
Shortly after the draft, former FSU offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers found his home.
According to his Instagram, Byers has signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He'll be joining former Seminoles such as running back Trey Benson, safety Jammie Robinson, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat on the Cardinals.
In two seasons with the Seminoles, Byers appeared in 23 games and made 22 starts at right tackle. He was FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2023 and was honored with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024. Byers battled through injuries this past season.
Byers was a starter on Florida State's ACC Championship team in 2023. He helped the Seminoles field one of the top offenses in the country behind Heisman candidate and star quarterback, Jordan Travis.
The 6-foot-4, 331-pound offensive tackle began his college career at UTEP. He appeared in 33 games, with 30 starts, at right tackle over four seasons with the Miners.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
