Nole Gameday

Arizona Cardinals sign former Florida State offensive lineman after NFL Draft

The former Seminole has found a home as an undrafted free agent.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

While hundreds of players were drafted into the NFL over the past few days, there are still plenty of undrafted free agents searching for their start at the professional level. That includes a large crop of players from Florida State after the program produced just two draft picks.

Shortly after the draft, former FSU offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers found his home.

READ MORE: FSU Football adds FCS quarterback through transfer portal

According to his Instagram, Byers has signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He'll be joining former Seminoles such as running back Trey Benson, safety Jammie Robinson, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat on the Cardinals.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Byers appeared in 23 games and made 22 starts at right tackle. He was FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2023 and was honored with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024. Byers battled through injuries this past season.

Byers was a starter on Florida State's ACC Championship team in 2023. He helped the Seminoles field one of the top offenses in the country behind Heisman candidate and star quarterback, Jordan Travis.

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound offensive tackle began his college career at UTEP. He appeared in 33 games, with 30 starts, at right tackle over four seasons with the Miners.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros