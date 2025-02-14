Do the New York Jets already have their next starting QB on the roster in former FSU star Jordan Travis?
The New York Jets officially announced they were moving on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Thursday. Rodgers didn't live up to the hype over the last two seasons, suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of 2023 and before an inconsistent campaign last fall.
The Jets, who have become a laughing stock in one of the biggest markets in the country, are looking to flip the switch under new head coach Aaron Glenn. The franchise will undoubtedly explore options to draft a quarterback with the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and look into prospective free agents. But is it possible New York already has its next starting signal-caller on the roster?
Less than a year ago, New York selected former Florida State star Jordan Travis in the fifth round. At the time, Travis was only a few months removed from a season-ending ankle injury that prematurely concluded his college career. He was expected to be able to participate in training camp but the recovery has lasted longer than once thought.
In the second half of the regular season, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noted that Travis' rehab process hadn't 'gone exactly' to plan.
"Yeah, he's still working his butt off. Great attitude, you know, I just, I try to make it a point every day to check in with him, see how he’s doing, he's doing good, he's in a good mental space," Ulbrich said. "Physically, I know it's not gone exactly as they thought it would. So still struggling through with a few things here and there. But great attitude, great approach. He's here every day, working. "
When healthy, Travis is an absolutely dynamic player on the football field. He dazzled with his legs early in his time at Florida State and became a more efficient passer as time moved on, particularly in 2022 and 2023.
The Florida native ended his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950) yards, and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.
Travis finished his tenure in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.
In 2023, he completed 207/324 passes for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns to two interceptions while adding 176 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
