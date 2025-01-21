Eagles DT Jalen Carter On Verse's Comments After Win Over Rams, 'Motivation To Us'
Former Florida State defensive end and Los Angeles Rams edge Jared Verse received some blowback from the city of Philadelphia, after sharing his thoughts regarding Eagles fans. However, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter said after the game that his comments were used as motivation for the Birds as they got the last laugh.
Verse, who grew up in Pennsylvania, told The Los Angeles Times prior to the divisional matchup on Sunday that he “hate[s] Eagles fans,” called them “annoying,” and added “When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."
However, it appears it didn't bother Carter and the Eagles too much.
“You know that’s motivation to us," Carter said. “It’s still cool. I love his game. He’s a baller.”
As for the former Seminole, he will at least get some recognition and is likely to receive some hardware for his individual efforts this season.
Verse has already won the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
Moreover, Verse had a year as a rookie that will likely land him a major award. He is currently a massive favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award).
