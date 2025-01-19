Saquon Barkley Responds To Jared Verse's Eagles Fans Comment, Not The Smartest
Former Florida State defensive end and Los Angeles Rams edge Jared Verse has received some blowback from a fellow NFL star after sharing his thoughts concerning the city of Philadelphia. Verse, who grew up in Pennsylvania, told The Los Angeles Times that he “hate[s] Eagles fans,” called them “annoying,” and added “When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."
However, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley criticized Verse’s comments, saying it’s not the “smartest thing to say” and drew upon personal experience as a member of the New York Giants.
"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia," Barkley told the media. "I’ve been on the other side (when he played for the New York Giants), and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it."
So far, Verse and Barkley have been two of the best players in the league. Barkley has rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, and Verse was the only defensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl.
Moreover, Verse has already won the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
Verse and Barkley will square off in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
