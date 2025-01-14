Jared Verse Recorded A Top Speed During Momentous Fumble Recovery TD Against Vikings
In his first playoff game in the NFL, former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse stole the show for the Los Angeles Rams against the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-9 victory on Monday night.
While Verse did not record a sack, he showcased his speed with a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, which put the Rams up two scores late in the first half.
According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Verse reached a top speed of 19.88 mph, the fastest speed reached by a player of his size in seven years.
The Rams' Wild Card victory comes as wildfires are raging across the Los Angeles area, prompting the game to be played in Arizona.
As for Verse, he’s having an incredible year as a rookie. He is currently a massive favorite (-1000 odds) to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award) and has helped his team to a second playoff game.
Moreover, Verse has already won the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
In addition to his 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown which put the Rams ahead 17-3, Verse also recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist) in his NFL Playoffs debut.
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Jan. 19 at 3 pm ET.
