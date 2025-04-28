Nole Gameday

Ex-Florida State cornerback lands with Las Vegas Raiders

The former Seminole will be staying on the West Coast.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Former Florida State cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. departed from Tallahassee in the spring of 2024. Following two seasons with the Seminoles, Vance Jr. decided to play out his final year of eligibility on the West Coast with USC.

In 2024, Vance Jr. made 11 appearances and six starts for the Trojans, totaling 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and an interception. He recorded a season-high five tackles in USC's 49-35 loss to Notre Dame on November 30. Vance Jr. pulled down the game-sealing interception in a 28-20 victory over Nebraska.

Though Vance Jr. was drafted over the weekend, he's already found a home at the professional level. Per draft analyst Tristen Kuhn, Vance Jr. is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Vance Jr. began his college career at Louisville in 2020 but decided to transfer to Florida State in 2022. During his two seasons with the Seminoles, he appeared in 27 games and made five starts.

The Louisiana native totaled 34 tackles, five pass deflections, and four interceptions at FSU. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

