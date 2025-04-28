Ex-Florida State cornerback lands with Las Vegas Raiders
Former Florida State cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. departed from Tallahassee in the spring of 2024. Following two seasons with the Seminoles, Vance Jr. decided to play out his final year of eligibility on the West Coast with USC.
In 2024, Vance Jr. made 11 appearances and six starts for the Trojans, totaling 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and an interception. He recorded a season-high five tackles in USC's 49-35 loss to Notre Dame on November 30. Vance Jr. pulled down the game-sealing interception in a 28-20 victory over Nebraska.
READ MORE: New York Giants bringing in former FSU Football offensive weapon for rookie minicamp
Though Vance Jr. was drafted over the weekend, he's already found a home at the professional level. Per draft analyst Tristen Kuhn, Vance Jr. is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
Vance Jr. began his college career at Louisville in 2020 but decided to transfer to Florida State in 2022. During his two seasons with the Seminoles, he appeared in 27 games and made five starts.
The Louisiana native totaled 34 tackles, five pass deflections, and four interceptions at FSU. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok