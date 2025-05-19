Ex-Florida State running back signs with professional football team
The offseason continues on following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft last month.
Florida State had two players selected during the three-day event and countless others picked up as undrafted free agents. Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (Jets), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (Patriots), cornerback Kevin Knowles II (Chiefs), kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (Panthers), and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Chargers), among others, are kicking off their professional careers.
READ MORE: Former FSU football QB signs with new team
Not every journey leads to the NFL, however, and there are plenty of other options out there such as the United Football League (UFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), and countless arena leagues.
One former Seminole who ended his college career elsewhere recently got his opportunity.
Earlier this month, ex-Florida State running back Treshaun Ward signed with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Ward went undrafted in April following six years at the college level.
Ward spent the 2024 season at Boston College, rushing 77 times for 406 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Coincidentally, he returned to Doak Campbell Stadium as the Eagles took down the Seminoles 28-13. Ward was named the ACC Running Back of the Week after rushing 12 times for 77 yards and catching three passes for 61 yards and a score.
The Florida native originally joined Florida State as a walk-on in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. He stuck around when current head coach Mike Norvell took over the program the following season. Ward's hard work paid off as he was awarded a scholarship and entered the rotation in 2021-22.
Over those two seasons, Ward appeared in 22 games, and made six starts. He rushed 176 times for 1,143 yards with 11 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 204 yards and another score.
In his final game with the Seminoles, Ward helped lead a dazzling comeback against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Florida State was down 14-3 and 25-18 in the fourth quarter before taking down the Sooners, 35-32. In the contest, Ward tied the FSU bowl rushing record with two touchdowns.
Ward chose to transfer from Florida State following the 2022 season, looking for a bigger role as Trey Benson ascended in Tallahassee. He landed at Kansas State in 2023.
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok