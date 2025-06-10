Ex-Florida State star fighting to revive NFL career with New Orleans Saints
Over 30 former Florida State Seminoles are on NFL rosters leading up to the 2025 season. A few familiar faces moved around during free agency with Jameis Winston heading to the New York Giants, outside linebacker Josh Sweat signing with the Arizona Cardinals, and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi ending up with the New York Jets.
There are still at least two former Seminoles looking for homes with training camps opening later this summer. Running back Cam Akers and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. remain on the open market.
Akers will be getting an opportunity to continue his NFL career if he can impress an NFC team later this week.
According to NOF Network's Nick Underhill, Akers is set to try out for the New Orleans Saints at veteran minicamp from June 10-12. The Saints already have seven running backs on their roster; Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Marcus Yams, Velus Jones Jr., and Xazavian Valladay.
Akers had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He made the Houston Texans' active roster coming out of training camp before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. In total, Akers saw action in 17 games, rushing 104 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 68 yards and three more scores.
Following two Achilles injuries in three years, Akers proved that he still has gas left in the tank. He could be a reliable member of the running back rotation for multiple times around the league if things don't work out with the Saints.
Akers won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. During his five years in the NFL, he's rushed 502 times for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Reflecting On Cam Akers' Career At Florida State
A five-star prospect in the 2017 class, Akers signed with Florida State over in-state Ole Miss and programs such as Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. He joined the program under former head coach Jibmo Fisher but stuck with the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was hired.
Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record during his first season on campus, accumulating 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns. He led Florida State in rushing in three consecutive seasons. That included a breakout campaign in 2019 where he rushed 231 times for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four more scores. Akers was named second-team All-ACC for his performance.
The Mississippi native was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Akers ranks No. 6 in program history in career rushing yards (2,874) and No. 8 in touchdowns (27).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
