Ex-Florida State star fighting to revive NFL career with New Orleans Saints

The former Seminole is looking to keep his career alive at the NFL level.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Over 30 former Florida State Seminoles are on NFL rosters leading up to the 2025 season. A few familiar faces moved around during free agency with Jameis Winston heading to the New York Giants, outside linebacker Josh Sweat signing with the Arizona Cardinals, and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi ending up with the New York Jets.

There are still at least two former Seminoles looking for homes with training camps opening later this summer. Running back Cam Akers and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. remain on the open market.

Akers will be getting an opportunity to continue his NFL career if he can impress an NFC team later this week.

According to NOF Network's Nick Underhill, Akers is set to try out for the New Orleans Saints at veteran minicamp from June 10-12. The Saints already have seven running backs on their roster; Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Marcus Yams, Velus Jones Jr., and Xazavian Valladay.

Akers had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He made the Houston Texans' active roster coming out of training camp before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. In total, Akers saw action in 17 games, rushing 104 times for 444 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 68 yards and three more scores.

Following two Achilles injuries in three years, Akers proved that he still has gas left in the tank. He could be a reliable member of the running back rotation for multiple times around the league if things don't work out with the Saints.

Akers won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. During his five years in the NFL, he's rushed 502 times for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Reflecting On Cam Akers' Career At Florida State

A five-star prospect in the 2017 class, Akers signed with Florida State over in-state Ole Miss and programs such as Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. He joined the program under former head coach Jibmo Fisher but stuck with the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was hired.

Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record during his first season on campus, accumulating 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns. He led Florida State in rushing in three consecutive seasons. That included a breakout campaign in 2019 where he rushed 231 times for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four more scores. Akers was named second-team All-ACC for his performance.

The Mississippi native was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Akers ranks No. 6 in program history in career rushing yards (2,874) and No. 8 in touchdowns (27).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

