Florida State Defensive Tackle Accepts Invitation To Senior Bowl
The Reese's Senior Bowl has been an important opportunity for former Florida State stars in recent years. New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske each skyrocketed up draft boards following their performances in Mobile.
At least two more Seminoles will be participating in the all-star event in 2025. On Friday, FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer officially accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl. He joins All-American kicker Ryan Fitzgerald on the roster. The NFL announced last year that juniors can play in three of the college all-star games before the draft, including the Senior Bowl, making Farmer eligible to compete.
Famer is coming off his fourth season in Tallahassee, tying a career-high with 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks while starting in all 12 games. He recorded a season-best five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in the loss to Memphis.
In 2023, Farmer was a starter on the ACC Championship team. Despite being limited by a hand injury during the second half of the season, he finished with 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2021 and was one of the first recruits to commit to Mike Norvell. He was 6-foot-3, 250 pounds when he arrived on campus. Four years later, Farmer has bulked up to 318 pounds as his frame has matured. In total, Farmer appeared in 42 games, with 25 starts, and totaled 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
Farmer is one of three members of Florida State's roster to forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft alongside defensive tackle Darrell Jackson and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
