Former Florida State Star Scores First Touchdown For Arizona Cardinals
Florida State had ten former stars drafted in April and a good portion of them are already making plays in the NFL.
Running back Trey Benson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round following two years in Tallahassee. Benson has served as the backup behind veteran James Conner for most of the season but finally scored the first touchdown of his rookie campaign during Sunday's win against the Chicago Bears.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Road Matchup Against No. 10 Notre Dame
It was just a short burst up the middle but Benson has a score to his name right around the halfway point of the season. This could be a momentum builder for him moving forward with the Cardinals sitting at first in the NFC West.
On the season, Benson has rushed 39 times for 154 yards and a touchdown. He's caught three passes for 30 yards.
During his two years at Florida State, Benson rushed 310 times for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 371 yards and another score. He was named second-team All-ACC and presented with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award following his 2023 campaign.
Benson is the only player in FSU history with an 80-yard touchdown catch and 80-yard touchdown run and is tied for the program record with three 80-yard touchdowns. He's third in program history with at least three rushing touchdowns in three eights. He ranks 11th on Florida State's all-time list in rushing touchdowns (23) and 18th in rushing yards (1,8,95)
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against Notre Dame
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To North Carolina
• UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
• Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
• Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina