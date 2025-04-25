Nole Gameday

Former FSU DB projected to land with Green Bay Packers in second round of NFL Draft

The Packers went with a wide receiver in the first round but could go across the line for their second-round selection.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, a former Florida State cornerback has been projected to go to the Green Bay Packers by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic. The mock draft from Baumgardner attempts to predict the second and third rounds following Thursday night's completion of the first.

At pick No. 54, Azareye'h Thomas would be the fourth FSU defensive back to be selected in the third round or higher in the last five years.

Baumgardner said this of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:

The Packers (finally) took a wide receiver in Round 1 — Texas burner Matthew Golden. Corner is a need here, and Thomas, one of the longest and most disruptive man-coverage players in the class, would be very good value.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

The 2025 NFL Draft is currently being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It began on Thursday with the first round, Friday will hold rounds two and three, and Saturday includes rounds four through seven.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

