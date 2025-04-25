Former FSU DB projected to land with Green Bay Packers in second round of NFL Draft
With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, a former Florida State cornerback has been projected to go to the Green Bay Packers by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic. The mock draft from Baumgardner attempts to predict the second and third rounds following Thursday night's completion of the first.
At pick No. 54, Azareye'h Thomas would be the fourth FSU defensive back to be selected in the third round or higher in the last five years.
Baumgardner said this of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:
The Packers (finally) took a wide receiver in Round 1 — Texas burner Matthew Golden. Corner is a need here, and Thomas, one of the longest and most disruptive man-coverage players in the class, would be very good value.- Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
The 2025 NFL Draft is currently being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It began on Thursday with the first round, Friday will hold rounds two and three, and Saturday includes rounds four through seven.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
