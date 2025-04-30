Former FSU offensive starter hanging up cleats to begin coaching career
19 members of Florida State's roster exhausted their eligibility following the 2024 season. Not all of those former Seminoles are going to wind up in the NFL. Some will stick around football while others will begin the next chapter in their lives.
READ MORE: ACC Champion offensive starter returns to FSU football
Former FSU offensive lineman Keiondre Jones wasn't among the participants at the program's annual Pro Day last month and now we know why.
Jones has decided to hang up the cleats and begin his coaching career at his alma mater in Georgia, Callaway High School. He's expected to be joining the staff as offensive line coach.
The Georgia native was a four-year starter at Callaway High School from 2016-19. He was selected to the Under Armour All-America game as a senior and earned all-state honors that same season. Jones was a three-time MaxPreps All-America selection.
Jones began his college career at Auburn, signing with the program as a four-star prospect. Coincidentally enough, he was recruited by current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Jones spent four seasons with the Tigers, appearing in 36 games and making four starts.
In 2023, Jones transferred to Tallahassee for his final two seasons of eligibility. He appeared in all 14 games and made one start as Florida State began the season 13-0 and won its first ACC Championship since 2014. Jones was a key member of the rotation along the offensive line as former position coach Alex Atkins constantly tinkered with his unit.
Injuries limited Jones this past season but he still appeared in ten games and made ten starts at right guard. It was a revolving door along the offensive line as Florida State started nine different combinations - the most in the country.
The 6-foot-3, 337-pound offensive lineman has plenty of experience that he'll be able to lean on as he trades in the pads for a whistle. It'll be fun to follow Jones over the coming years to see if he's able to climb up the ranks like many other former Seminoles.
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok