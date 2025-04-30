Nole Gameday

Former FSU offensive starter hanging up cleats to begin coaching career

The former Seminole is transitioning into coaching after six years at the college level, including two in Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
19 members of Florida State's roster exhausted their eligibility following the 2024 season. Not all of those former Seminoles are going to wind up in the NFL. Some will stick around football while others will begin the next chapter in their lives.

Former FSU offensive lineman Keiondre Jones wasn't among the participants at the program's annual Pro Day last month and now we know why.

Jones has decided to hang up the cleats and begin his coaching career at his alma mater in Georgia, Callaway High School. He's expected to be joining the staff as offensive line coach.

The Georgia native was a four-year starter at Callaway High School from 2016-19. He was selected to the Under Armour All-America game as a senior and earned all-state honors that same season. Jones was a three-time MaxPreps All-America selection.

Jones began his college career at Auburn, signing with the program as a four-star prospect. Coincidentally enough, he was recruited by current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Jones spent four seasons with the Tigers, appearing in 36 games and making four starts.

In 2023, Jones transferred to Tallahassee for his final two seasons of eligibility. He appeared in all 14 games and made one start as Florida State began the season 13-0 and won its first ACC Championship since 2014. Jones was a key member of the rotation along the offensive line as former position coach Alex Atkins constantly tinkered with his unit.

Keiondre Jones
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Keiondre Jones (75) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Injuries limited Jones this past season but he still appeared in ten games and made ten starts at right guard. It was a revolving door along the offensive line as Florida State started nine different combinations - the most in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 337-pound offensive lineman has plenty of experience that he'll be able to lean on as he trades in the pads for a whistle. It'll be fun to follow Jones over the coming years to see if he's able to climb up the ranks like many other former Seminoles.

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

