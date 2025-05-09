Nole Gameday

Former FSU QB drops 4-word message after first Giants workout

The former Seminole is ready to do his part with the New York Giants.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The journey continues for former Florida State star and 2015 No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston. Earlier this offseason, the fun-loving personality turned NFL veteran signed a two-year/$8 million contract with the New York Giants that could be worth as much as $16 million.

Winston is joining a quarterback room that is suddenly one of the most intriguing in the league. The Giants also signed fellow veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson and drafted Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart in the first round last month.

Considering the addition of Wilson and the investment in Dart, there's a real possibility that Winston will find himself beginning the season on the bench for the third straight year.

That isn't changing Winston's approach as he transitions to the fourth franchise of his professional career. Winston hit the field with the New York Giants earlier this week with the team beginning phase two of the offseason, which includes some on-field work but no contact or competitive drills between the offense and defense.

Regardless, the new opportunity in New Jersey clearly has Winston excited as he dropped some shots from his recent outings with the Giants along with a four-word message.

"New Jersey. Same Mindset," Winston wrote on Instagram.

Last season, Winston was called into action by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. In a less than ideal scenario, he provided some highlights for Browns' fans, including a Thursday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers where Winston celebrating by making snow angels after the win.

In 12 appearances, including seven starts, in Cleveland, Winston completed 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.

Jameis Winston
Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) laughs during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

During his ten years at the NFL level, Winston has appeared in 105 games and made 87 starts. He's completed 1944/3178 passes for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions. He's also rushed 323 times for 1,297 yards and 12 more scoes.

Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the league in passing in 2019. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history in passing yards (19,737 yards), passing touchdowns (121), passing completions (1,563), and passing attempts (2,548).

Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State

Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.

The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

