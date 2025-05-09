Former FSU QB drops 4-word message after first Giants workout
The journey continues for former Florida State star and 2015 No. 1 overall pick, Jameis Winston. Earlier this offseason, the fun-loving personality turned NFL veteran signed a two-year/$8 million contract with the New York Giants that could be worth as much as $16 million.
Winston is joining a quarterback room that is suddenly one of the most intriguing in the league. The Giants also signed fellow veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson and drafted Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart in the first round last month.
Considering the addition of Wilson and the investment in Dart, there's a real possibility that Winston will find himself beginning the season on the bench for the third straight year.
That isn't changing Winston's approach as he transitions to the fourth franchise of his professional career. Winston hit the field with the New York Giants earlier this week with the team beginning phase two of the offseason, which includes some on-field work but no contact or competitive drills between the offense and defense.
Regardless, the new opportunity in New Jersey clearly has Winston excited as he dropped some shots from his recent outings with the Giants along with a four-word message.
"New Jersey. Same Mindset," Winston wrote on Instagram.
Last season, Winston was called into action by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury. In a less than ideal scenario, he provided some highlights for Browns' fans, including a Thursday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers where Winston celebrating by making snow angels after the win.
In 12 appearances, including seven starts, in Cleveland, Winston completed 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
During his ten years at the NFL level, Winston has appeared in 105 games and made 87 starts. He's completed 1944/3178 passes for 24,225 yards with 154 touchdowns to 111 interceptions. He's also rushed 323 times for 1,297 yards and 12 more scoes.
Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and led the league in passing in 2019. He ranks first in Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise history in passing yards (19,737 yards), passing touchdowns (121), passing completions (1,563), and passing attempts (2,548).
Reflecting On Jameis Winston's Career At Florida State
Winston signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He sat behind first-round pick EJ Manuel during his first year on campus before quickly rising into stardom. As a redshirt freshman, Winston guided the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a last-second victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
At the time, he became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores. Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming in his final appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff against Oregon.
The Alabama native is still tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and he sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Winston has returned to Tallahassee multiple times since concluding his college career and is always a fan favorite.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
