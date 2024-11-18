Former FSU Football Star Braden Fiske Makes History With Los Angeles Rams
Former Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske is having a stellar rookie season for the Los Angeles Rams. It continued on Sunday against the New England Patriots, as he recorded his second forced fumble of the year. According to the Rams' PR department, Fiske is the first player in franchise history to record two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his first 10 career games.
Alongside Sunday’s game, Fiske also forced a fumble against the Chicago Bears and recovered the pigskin in back-to-back games against the Cardinals and 49ers.
During his first and only year in Tallahassee, Fiske recorded 43 total tackles, six sacks, and nine tackles for loss.
His most impressive game on the stat sheet for the Seminoles was the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The Western Michigan transfer had nine total tackles, three sacks, and four and a half tackles for loss.
Fiske was also awarded with a third-team All-American honor at the defensive tackle position in 2023.
In his four years at Western Michigan, Fiske had an impressive 148 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 27 tackles for loss.
Moreover, Fiske’s teammate in Los Angeles – former FSU defensive end Jared Verse – has 42 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two pass deflections through 10 games.
He has two forced fumbles as well – joining Fiske, outside linebacker Byron Young, and three others as the only six players in franchise history to accomplish this feat.
The Rams will square off against the 8-2 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in their next matchup.
