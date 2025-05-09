Nole Gameday

Former FSU football star projected to play major impact for Patriots

The former Seminole could make an instant impact for the New England Patriots.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles produced two selections during the 2025 NFL Draft last month. It was a solid outing for the program considering the Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season where just about everything went wrong.

Regardless, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas went off the board in the third round to the New York Jets while defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots.

Both former Seminoles have a chance to make an instant impact for their respective franchises.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso took a shot at ranking the most impactful draft classes. The Patriots checked in at No. 4 overall with Farmer earning a mention for his size and athleticism.

"Farmer has ridiculous length, solid burst and serious speed en route to the ball-carrier in the backfield. As a rotational piece in Year 1, he'll become an asset," Trapasso wrote."

Farmer had a notable showing at the NFL Combine, recording a 5.11 40-yard dash, 29-inch vertical jump, 9'4" broad jump, and 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. He stands at 6-foot-3, 312-pounds with 35-inch arms.

During his four seasons at Florida State, Farmer made 42 appearances and started in 25 games. He totaled 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. Farmer tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. He was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.

Farmer's first opportunity to impress the Patriots has arrived as the franchise will hold rookie minicamp from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

