Former FSU football star projected to play major impact for Patriots
The Florida State Seminoles produced two selections during the 2025 NFL Draft last month. It was a solid outing for the program considering the Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season where just about everything went wrong.
Regardless, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas went off the board in the third round to the New York Jets while defensive tackle Joshua Farmer was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots.
Both former Seminoles have a chance to make an instant impact for their respective franchises.
Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso took a shot at ranking the most impactful draft classes. The Patriots checked in at No. 4 overall with Farmer earning a mention for his size and athleticism.
"Farmer has ridiculous length, solid burst and serious speed en route to the ball-carrier in the backfield. As a rotational piece in Year 1, he'll become an asset," Trapasso wrote."
Farmer had a notable showing at the NFL Combine, recording a 5.11 40-yard dash, 29-inch vertical jump, 9'4" broad jump, and 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. He stands at 6-foot-3, 312-pounds with 35-inch arms.
During his four seasons at Florida State, Farmer made 42 appearances and started in 25 games. He totaled 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. Farmer tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. He was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.
Farmer's first opportunity to impress the Patriots has arrived as the franchise will hold rookie minicamp from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
